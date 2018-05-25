Abbotsford high school teacher charged with sexual offences involving two youths

Henry Kang, 50, charged with two counts each sex assault and sexual exploitation

  • May. 25, 2018 11:00 a.m.
  • News

An Abbotsford teacher has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual exploitation.

Henry Kang, 50, is an Abbotsford resident and teacher at Robert Bateman and W. J. Mouat secondary schools.

Const. Jody Thomas of the Abbotsford Police Department (APD) said police began their investigation in January of this year after receiving an allegation of sexual assault involving Kang.

Thomas said specific details are not being released, as the two alleged victims were youths at the time of the incidents.

She said other potential victims are encouraged to contact the APD as soon as possible.

Kang’s next court date is scheduled sometime in June.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the APD at 604-859-5225, text 222973 (abbypd), or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Human rights complaint against Surrey-based DIVERSEcity to proceed
Next story
UPDATE: Rear-end collision led to fiery Highway 1 crash

Just Posted

Sex assault update from Surrey RCMP later today

Three women have reported being sexually assaulted in Surrey since Sunday

Surrey MS walk set for Sunday

The annual spring fundraiser will take place at Surrey’s Tynehead Park

Quick-acting White Rock firefighters rescue kayaker

Distressed paddler wasn’t wearing a life-jacket

First White Rock Tedx event aims to inspire

Day-long series of talks May 31 at Blue Frog Studios, also live-streamed at White Rock Museum

Peninsula’s ‘magnificent men’ unleash their zany side

Pacific Showtime Chorus presents ‘Something Completely Different’

South Surrey students explore cultural history of Haida Gwaii

Earl Marriott Secondary students visited sacred sites, learned heritage of Haida people

Toronto Raptors star to hold basketball camp in B.C.

DeMar DeRozan is hosting a four-day camp for players aged 6-16 at the University of Victoria

Abbotsford high school teacher charged with sexual offences involving two youths

Henry Kang, 50, charged with two counts each sex assault and sexual exploitation

Province has been missing in action on flood protection, experts say

Political will to improve dikes lacking, says B.C.’s former flood safety chief

Military college students accused of violating Qur’an with bacon

Alleged acts by four cadets from the Royal Military College in Quebec caught on video

Canucks sign top prospect Elias Pettersson to entry-level deal

Slick centre drafted No. 5 overall in 2017 NHL draft

Wildfire northwest of Kamloops jumps to 1,600 hectares overnight

Ground crews and aircraft are responding to an estimated 1,600 hectare wildfire approximately 55 kilometers northwest of Kamloops, near the Deadman Vidette Road.

Former B.C. police chief dies in ATV accident

Ex-Nelson top cop began his career in Vancouver

5 to start your day

The latest on mobility pricing, thieves target a farmer’s market, and more

Most Read