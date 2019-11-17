A look at White Rock’s next council agenda

Following a public hearing, council will hear annual reports from a number of its committees

Following a public hearing scheduled Monday evening in the City of White Rock council chambers, councillors will hear annual reports from a number of its committees.

Starting at 7 p.m., the city will host a public hearing on amendments to Bylaw 2000, also known as the short-term rental bylaw.

The public is invited to present their comments on the bylaw amendments, which are designed to update the accessory vacation rental regulations in the city’s zoning bylaw.

A new term ‘short-term rental’ or ‘accessory vacation rental’ would replace the current definition for ‘vacation rental.’

According to the public hearing agenda, the proposed regulations will require that the owner of a short term rental name a responsible person whose contact information must be displayed at the rental and who must be available to respond to inquiries from the city or guests within a two-hour window. The new amendments would also require rental owners to display their business license number in advertisements.

Following the public hearing, the city will move to its regular council meeting.

The regular council meeting agenda includes annual reports from the Arts and Culture Advisory Committee; the Public Art Advisory Committee; The White Rock Sea Festival Committee; the Tour de White Rock Committee; the Seniors Advisory Committee; the History and Heritage Advisory Committee; the Economic Development Advisory Committee; the Dogs on the Promenade Task Force; the Marine Drive Task Force; the Environmental Advisory Committee; the Water Community Advisory Panel; and the Parking Task Force.

The City’s public hearing agenda can be found here, while the regular council meeting agenda can be found here.

