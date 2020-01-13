A foot of more snow could be on the way for Fraser Valley

Tuesday and Thursday could each see significant snowfall in Chilliwack and Abbotsford

Another major blast of snow lurks in the forecast for the Fraser Valley.

As temperatures plummet, residents dig out and city crews work to clear roads, weather forecasts suggest another dump may be in the offing.

Although no significant snow is expected on Monday, Chilliwack and Abbotsford could be in line for as much as a foot of the wet stuff as the week rolls on.

RELATED: Hwy. 1 open after extreme weather leads to 30 vehicle crash between Hope and Chilliwack

RELATED: Is your Abbotsford school closed today?

RELATED: Major Highway 1 issues in between Langley and Abbotsford

That means that students in Abbotsford could still get their snow day – schools there are open on Monday, although those in Chilliwack are not.

The Fraser Valley could see five to 10 centimetres of snow on Tuesday, and a similar, or even greater, blast on Thursday, according to the Weather Network.

An Arctic Outflow Warning remains in effect and Sunday’s storm saw a few localized power outages around the region.

Environment Canada warns: “Cold arctic air will continue to funnel out of the mainland inlets and valleys today producing northeast winds of 40 to 60 km/h with gusts as high as 80 km/h. The strong winds combined with cold temperatures will generate wind chill values of -20 or lower.”

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
tolsen@abbynews.com

@ty_olsen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: IHIT working to identify body found in east Maple Ridge
Next story
Queen agrees to let Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada

Just Posted

SNOW DAY: No school in Surrey, Delta; ‘avoid all but essential travel,’ transportation ministry says

Overnight snow storm

Two men arrested in connection with 16 Lower Mainland armed robberies

Pair hit businesses in Abbotsford, Langley, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Chilliwack and Vancouver

For Surrey mayors, voicing outrage over paroled convicts is a rite of passage

Victim’s relative told ‘Now-Leader’ Gary Jagur Singh is getting day parole at Surrey halfway house

Surrey RCMP hunting for impaired driving, assault suspect

Cory Ulmer Brown is white, six feet two inches tall, 196 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair

‘We will never get zero,’ Surrey school district staff says of portables

District expects to ‘level off’ number of portables ‘as early as 2021,’ but see an increase again by 2028

VIDEO: Questions of racism linger as Harry, Meghan step back

U.K. MP says royal rift shows that Britain still has a problem with ‘structural racism’

Transportation ministry asks Lower Mainland residents to stay home

All public schools and universities are closed

Schools, universities closed in the Lower Mainland after heavy snowfall

Snow is expected to ease off in the afternoon

VIDEO: Highway 1 shut down in Abbotsford, Chilliwack due to whiteout, blowing snow

Police say they are struggling to reach stranded motorists

Hellebuyck makes 41 saves as Jets blank Canucks 4-0

Winnipeg has won last 10 games against Vancouver

How to keep the hummingbirds fed during a cold snap

Four cups of water and one cup of white sugar is the perfect solution

Sledding injures tens of thousands of children each year

Several municipalities in Canada and the United States have banned sledding

Coastal GasLink makes new request to meet with First Nation pipeline opponents

President writes letter following Premier John Horgan’s comments on law needing to be followed

VIDEO: B.C. man no longer faces charges for transporting bear cub to sanctuary

Conservation Officer Service faced storm of criticism after media coverage

Most Read