83.4% of Surrey’s eligible population is fully vaccinated

Weekly cases on the rise again after dropping below 300 for one week

Weekly COVID-19 cases in the Lower Mainland for the week of Sept. 19 to 25, 2021. (Map: BCCDC)

After a week dropping slightly below 300, COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise in Surrey.

For the week of Sept. 19 to 25, the BCCDC is reporting 344 cases. For Sept. 12 to 18, there were 291 cases.

However, Surrey’s daily average rate of cases has remained the same from the previous weeks at five to 10 cases per 100,000 people. It’s not the highest daily average rate of cases in the Lower Mainland during this fourth wave, eastern Fraser Valley is seeing the highest rates of cases at more than 20 per 100,000.

Earlier this week provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry imposed further COVID-19 restrictions on the region.

READ ALSO: New COVID restrictions imposed on eastern Fraser Valley to encourage vaccination, Sept. 28, 2021

In the Lower Mainland, Surrey was surpassed only by Vancouver, which reported 419 cases in the same reporting period. But Vancouver’s weekly case count has been decreasing for the past two reporting periods.

For the week Sept. 19 to 25, Surrey was followed by Abbotsford (228 cases), Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows (202), Langley (199), Burnaby (147), Tri-Cities (130), Mission (95), South Surrey/White Rock (77), Richmond (68), North Vancouver (67), New Westminster (46), Delta (43), West Vancouver (17).

The BCCDC breaks Surrey into nine communities: North Surrey, Whalley, Guildford, West Newton, East Newton, Fleetwood, Cloverdale, Panorama and South Surrey.

Broken down by the nine communities, Surrey’s test positivity for Sept. 21 to 27 has dropped slightly to 3.9 per cent from 5.3 per cent the week of Sept. 7 to 13: North Surrey (six per cent), Whalley (five per cent), Guildford (four per cent), West Newton (four per cent), East Newton (four per cent), Fleetwood (three per cent), Cloverdale (three per cent), Panorama (three per cent) and South Surrey (three per cent).

Meantime, vaccination rates for eligible Surrey residents have increased by more than two per cent from Sept. 13, according to the latest data from the BCCDC’s regional surveillance dashboard.

Rates for second doses for 12-plus as of Sept. 27 are: North Surrey (80 per cent), Whalley (83 per cent), Guildford (80 per cent), West Newton (85 per cent), East Newton (85 per cent), Fleetwood (85 per cent), Cloverdale (83 per cent), Panorama (86 per cent) and South Surrey (84 per cent).

That’s about 83.4 per cent of those who are 12-plus who are fully vaccinated, which is up more than two per cent (81.1 per cent) from Sept. 13. First doses are at 91.9 per cent, which is up nearly two per cent (90.1 per cent) from the Sept. 13.

Provincewide, it’s slightly lower with 80.5 per cent of those aged 12 and up having received both doses, while 87.7 per cent have received one dose as of Sept. 27.

Rates for those fully vaccinated for 18-plus as of Sept. 27 are: North Surrey (80 per cent), Whalley (84 per cent), Guildford (81 per cent), West Newton (86 per cent), East Newton (86 per cent), Fleetwood (86 per cent), Cloverdale (84 per cent), Panorama (87 per cent) and South Surrey (84 per cent).

That’s about 84.2 per cent of those who are 18-plus who are fully vaccinated, which is up two per cent (82.2 per cent) from Sept. 13. About 92.3 per cent of people aged 18 and over have had one dose, which is up nearly two per cent (90.6) per cent) from Sept. 13.

Provincewide, second doses for adults was slightly lower at 81.3 per cent by Sept. 27, but first doses are significantly lower at 88.2 per cent (a 10.9-per-cent difference).

When it comes to those who are aged 50-plus and fully vaccinated, the rates are: North Surrey (83 per cent), Whalley (88 per cent), Guildford (85 per cent), West Newton (90 per cent) East Newton (90 per cent), Fleetwood (89 per cent), Cloverdale (89 per cent), Panorama (91 percent) and South Surrey (88 per cent).

That’s about 88.1 per cent of those aged 50 and older who are fully vaccinated, which is up nearly one per cent (87.2 per cent) from Sept. 13. First doses are at 92.2 per cent, which which is up nearly one per cent (91.4 per cent) from the previous reporting period.



