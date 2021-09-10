80.2% of eligible Surrey residents are fully vaccinated

Vaccination rates for eligible Surrey residents have increased by about one per cent from the previous week, according to the latest data from the BC Centre for Disease Control’s regional surveillance dashboard.

Rates for second doses for 12-plus as of Sept. 6 are: North Surrey (76 per cent), Whalley (79 per cent), Guildford (78 per cent), West Newton (81 per cent), East Newton (81 per cent), Fleetwood (83 per cent), Cloverdale (80 per cent), Panorama (83 per cent) and South Surrey (81 per cent).

That’s about 80.2 per cent of those who are 12-plus who are fully vaccinated, which is up a little more than one per cent (78.7 per cent) from Aug. 30. First doses are 89.3 per cent, which is up nearly one per cent (88.4 per cent) from the previous reporting period

Meantime provincewide, 77.8 per cent of those aged 12 and up have received both doses, while 85.3 have received one dose as of Sept. 9.

Rates for those fully vaccinated for 18-plus as of Sept. 6 are: North Surrey (76 per cent), Whalley (80 per cent), Guildford (78 per cent), West Newton (82 per cent), East Newton (82 per cent), Fleetwood (83 per cent), Cloverdale (81 per cent), Panorama (84 per cent) and South Surrey (82 per cent).

That’s about 80.8 per cent of those who are 18-plus who are fully vaccinated, which is less than one per cent (80 per cent) from Aug. 30. About 90 per cent of people aged 18 and over have had one dose, which is up less than one per cent (89.1) per cent) from the previous reporting period.

When it comes to those who are aged 50-plus and fully vaccinated, the rates are: North Surrey (81 per cent), Whalley (86 per cent), Guildford (83 per cent), West Newton (89 per cent) East Newton (89 per cent), Fleetwood (88 per cent), Cloverdale (87 per cent), Panorama (90 percent) and South Surrey (86 per cent).

That’s about 86.5 per cent of those aged 50 and older who are fully vaccinated, which is up less than one per cent (86.1 per cent) from Aug. 30. First doses are at 91.3 per cent, which which is up less thanhalf a per cent (91.1 per cent) from the previous reporting period.

Surrey’s weekly COVID-19 cases surpassed 300 for a second week in a row.

For the week of Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, there were 311 cases in the region.

Cases in Surrey have been on the rise for the past six reporting periods (36 cases for July 18 to 24 and 53 cases for July 25 to 31, 107 cases Aug. 1 to 7, 155 cases Aug. 8 to 14, 252 cases for Aug. 15 to 21 and 300 cases for Aug. 22 to 28). Prior to that, cases were fluctuating week-to-week.

Surrey’s daily average rate of cases has remained the same from the previous week at five to 10 cases per 100,000 people. However, it’s not the highest daily average rate of cases in the Lower Mainland.

In the BCCDC’s COVID-19 regional surveillance dashboard, Surrey’s rate of cases per 100,000 stayed roughly the same for the week of Aug. 31 to Sept. 6 for an average of eight cases. Broken down into nine communities, it was: North Surrey (13), Whalley (nine), Guildford (11), West Newton (five), East Newton (seven), Fleetwood (six), Cloverdale (11), Panorama (eight) and South Surrey (seven).

In the Lower Mainland, Surrey was surpassed only by Vancouver, which reported 385 cases in the same reporting period.

For the week Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, Surrey was followed by Tri-Cities (196 cases), Abbotsford (175), Langley (157), Burnaby (150), Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows (108), North Vancuver (83), Richmond (68), New Westminster (66), South Surrey/White Rock (63), Mission (56), Delta (55), West Vancouver (24).

Broken down by the nine communities, Surrey’s test positivity for Aug. 31 to Sept. 6 increased slightly throughout most of the city, for an average of 5.8 per cent: North Surrey (six per cent), Whalley (six per cent), Guildford (seven per cent), West Newton (three per cent), East Newton (five per cent), Fleetwood (six per cent), Cloverdale (six per cent), Panorama (five per cent) and South Surrey (three per cent).



