North Delta’s George Mackie Library. (Grace Kennedy photo)

$77,000 in upgrades coming to North Delta’s Mackie Library

Upgrades include a new central service desk and new furnishings

North Delta’s George Mackie Library is set to receive a total of $77,000 for additional upgrades in 2019.

A city staff report from February said the new upgrades have been a priority issue since at least 2014 and that the focus will be an “integrated service experience” centred around the library’s customers.

“Features of the new service model include reducing the number of service desks to a single main service point, changing work flow to increase staff efficiency and encourage persistent on-desk presence,” the report reads.

The renovations will include the removal of the current information and circulation desks and the installation of a single, central workspace. Because of the consequent space limitations, handling and processing of returned books will happen in a back room using an RFID system.

Wiring and cabling for the news desk is also part of the upgrades, as is the relocation of the photocopier, the public computers and the self-checkout machines in order to make space for the new desk. The space currently taken up by the service desk will be turned into a seating area.

Costs in relation to this year’s upgrades are $40,000 for the new desk, $20,000 for new display shelving, $15,000 for new furniture and $2,000 for the cables and wiring. The costs will be covered by the $100,000 allocated to library enhancements during city council’s 2019 business plan workshop.

In 2018, George Mackie Library saw the renovation of its washrooms and entrance to make them accessible for all customers, which was paid for with a $30,000 grant from the Rick Hansen Foundation and $140,000 from the city.

READ MORE: North Delta library washrooms now completely accessible

SEE ALSO: $94K in new furniture on the way for Delta libraries


sasha.lakic@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Conservative promises to filibuster budget to force more SNC-Lavalin testimony
Next story
Port Alberni RCMP cars collide while answering same call

Just Posted

First day of trial for former Cloverdale pastor, wife charged with sexual assault

Samuel and Madelaine Emerson have pleaded not guilty to multiple charges

Vaisakhi 2019: April is here, meaning Surrey’s largest event is upon us this month

An estimated 500,000 people attended last year’s Vaisakhi parade in Newton

Parking no longer free on White Rock’s Marine Drive

Summer parking rates have returned at $3.25 per hour

VIDEO: Delta police hire talon-ted new officer to patrol city streets from above

Sonsie, aka PSE Goose, is a “highly intelligent, focused, and easily conditioned” bald eagle from Delta’s Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society

VIDEO: Something’s fishy about Surrey RCMP’s new ‘aquatic member Gill’

‘Finned Integrated Shoal Team’ a Canadian first, department announces on April 1

No AI in humour: R2-D2 walks into a bar, doesn’t get the joke

Alexa and Siri might be clever but there are a few things they’re missing

Fireball soars when Utah officials blow up derailed train cars

The derailment occurred Saturday when 24 of the 165 cars went off the tracks

VIDEO: Pedestrian killed by train in Lower Mainland

Collision happened at about 12:30 p.m. in Maple Ridge

Jody Wilson-Raybould honoured at ceremony on Vancouver Island amid controversy

Show of support comes as SNC-Lavalin controversy deepens

B.C. Ferries Commissioner proposes 2.3% limit on fare increases

Public can comment on price cap until June 30

Lower Mainland anglers charged after being 28 brook trout overlimit

38 fish and four fishing rods seized and total fines of $1,900

Sleeveless dresses are OK, B.C. legislature speaker says in dress code update

Darryl Plecas says a full dress code review is underway

NDP unveils universal pharmacare plan, aims program delivery by the end of 2020

Party says plan would save families who don’t currently have private drug coverage an average $550 per year

Conservative promises to filibuster budget to force more SNC-Lavalin testimony

House has heard testimony from Wilson-Raybould, Michael Wernick and Trudeau’s former principal secretary Gerald Butts

Most Read