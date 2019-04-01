$77,000 in upgrades coming to North Delta’s Mackie Library

North Delta’s George Mackie Library is set to receive a total of $77,000 for additional upgrades in 2019.

A city staff report from February said the new upgrades have been a priority issue since at least 2014 and that the focus will be an “integrated service experience” centred around the library’s customers.

“Features of the new service model include reducing the number of service desks to a single main service point, changing work flow to increase staff efficiency and encourage persistent on-desk presence,” the report reads.

The renovations will include the removal of the current information and circulation desks and the installation of a single, central workspace. Because of the consequent space limitations, handling and processing of returned books will happen in a back room using an RFID system.

Wiring and cabling for the news desk is also part of the upgrades, as is the relocation of the photocopier, the public computers and the self-checkout machines in order to make space for the new desk. The space currently taken up by the service desk will be turned into a seating area.

Costs in relation to this year’s upgrades are $40,000 for the new desk, $20,000 for new display shelving, $15,000 for new furniture and $2,000 for the cables and wiring. The costs will be covered by the $100,000 allocated to library enhancements during city council’s 2019 business plan workshop.

In 2018, George Mackie Library saw the renovation of its washrooms and entrance to make them accessible for all customers, which was paid for with a $30,000 grant from the Rick Hansen Foundation and $140,000 from the city.

