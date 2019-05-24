WATCH: $76 million pledged for coastal flooding mitigation in Surrey and Delta

Portion of funding will be used to replace the Nicomekl and Serpentine sea dams

The federal government has pledged more than $76 million to help mitigate coastal flooding in Surrey and Delta.

A portion of that funding will be used to replace the Nicomekl and Serpentine sea dams, according to an announcement made Friday morning by Delta MP Carla Qualtrough, minister of public services and procurement and accessibility.

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum, South Surrey-White Rock MP Gordie Hogg and Semiahmoo First Nation Chief Harley Chappell also attended the announcement, which took place at the Nicomekl dam.

Qualtrough said the funding will help implement a “comprehensive flood adaptation strategy,” including dam replacement, major storm sewer upgrades and bridge replacement.

With Canada’s climate warming twice as fast as the global average, the government is “no longer just talking about how to prevent climate change, but how we need to adapt to this complex new reality,” Qualtrough told the gathering.

“We can no longer stand by and wait to shore up our communities against this increasing threat.”

Altogether, the funds “will help build, rehabilitate and expand 13 infrastructure assets in Surrey and its surrounding communities,” Qualtrough said.

Qualtrough said 125,000 residents are at “high risk of coastal flooding.”

