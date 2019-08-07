(Black Press Media file photo)

72-year-old Vancouver Island driver penalized for ‘too many’ distracted driving infractions

Motorist handed four-month driving prohibition for tickets tied to electronic-device usage

A motorist with “too many” tickets for using an electronic device while driving is facing a four-month driving prohibition, according to Saanich police.

“Just served a 72 year old driver a 4 month driving prohibition as they had too many ‘use an electronic device while drivingtickets,’” the police service’s traffic safety unit tweeted Wednesday.

No other details on the driver’s penalty were provided, but, according to the British Columbia government website,prohibitions for experienced drivers can result if the driver incurs two or more distracted driving infractions within 12 months.

The fine for a driver’s first distracted driving infraction totals $578 — a $368 fine plus a four-point penalty on the drivingrecord, which adds $210 to the driver’s premium — the website reads.

Drivers are charged a Driver Risk Premium if they receive two or more distracted driving convictions in a three-year period.

READ ALSO: B.C. sees drop in distracted driving tickets

READ ALSO: Saanich police issue drivers more than 100 tickets in one day

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘This is ironic’: Cat demonstrates dog paddle skills during B.C. Day dip

Just Posted

Hundreds to ‘Ride for Refuge’ in Cloverdale this fall

Second-annual fundraiser will support the Cloverdale Community Kitchen and other local charities

SFU Surrey programs receive nearly $3M in federal funding

University’s clean tech, entrepreneurship research to expand

Surrey ball hockey tourney sticks up for those who need food, shelter and clothing

14 teams in action at Unwin Park during two-day event to benefit SEMO Foundation

Surrey plans for final Pop Up Junk Drop event of the summer

To avoid delay Sunday, ‘people should come in as early as possible or much later in the day’

Incoming tide traps teens on White Rock Pier

Kayakers assisted with rescue of cold, tired swimmers

Bodies of B.C. fugitives believed to have been found in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were suspects in three homicides in northern B.C.

72-year-old Vancouver Island driver penalized for ‘too many’ distracted driving infractions

Motorist handed four-month driving prohibition for tickets tied to electronic-device usage

‘This is ironic’: Cat demonstrates dog paddle skills during B.C. Day dip

A swimming cat gave bystanders ‘paws’ at Glen Lake on Aug. 5

B.C. man convicted of kidnapping and raping girl, 11, granted unsupervised day trips

Brian Edward Abrosimo abducted and sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl in Langley.

Man arrested after multiple collisions along Highway 99 in Richmond

Police said the string of crashes spanned several kilometres between Richmond and Delta

B.C. First Nations call for closure to commercial, recreational fishing on Fraser River

The B.C. Assembly of First Nations is asking for a closure until the slide at Big Bar can be removed

Thieves steal gifts from 50th birthday party in Okanagan

Presents taken from carport of Kildonan Avenue home while party goes on inside house

Abandoned campfires left behind as B.C. wildfire risk rises

Public warned again, fine for unattended fire is $1,150

B.C. geologist one of two killed in Yukon plane crash

Shawn Thomas Kitchen, 24, and Julia Lane, 33, were killed after their Alkan Air plan crashed Aug. 6

Most Read