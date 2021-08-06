As many as 100 commercial trucks were reportedly lined up along I-5 near Blaine, Wash. waiting to cross the border into Canada on Friday as the CBSA began a ‘sweeping’ series of strike actions. (Google Streetview screenshot)

As many as 100 commercial trucks were reportedly lined up along I-5 near Blaine, Wash. waiting to cross the border into Canada on Friday as the CBSA began a ‘sweeping’ series of strike actions. (Google Streetview screenshot)

70-100 trucks reported backed up on U.S. side of border as CBSA commences strike action

Union gave notice Tuesday, saying a ‘sweeping’ series of actions would begin today

Long lineups and lengthy delays promised by Canada Border Service Agency workers appear to be taking effect south of the Pacific Highway border crossing in Washington State.

According to The Northern Light, an independent newspaper serving Blaine, Wash., northbound truck traffic is heavily backed up at the Canada-U.S. border as 9,000 members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada and its Customs and Immigration Unit, begin strike action for which the union served notice on Tuesday.

READ ALSO: Canadian border workers issue Friday strike notice

If a contract wasn’t reached by 6 a.m. Friday, the union said earlier this week, its members would begin a “sweeping” series of actions at Canadian airports, land borders, commercial shipping ports, postal facilities and headquarters locations.

According to a Facebook post from The Northern Light, an estimated 70-100 trucks are lined up as far south as exit 274 on I-5 waiting to cross into Canada. A photo on the newspaper’s Facebook page shows a long line of commercial vehicles queuing along the shoulder of the highway.

The backup reportedly began around 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6.

border agencyCanadaUSA

Previous story
In 2021, wildfires in B.C. have burned more land than all of P.E.I.

Just Posted

B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver. (File photo: Black Press Media)
Judge decides Friday to let some work slip through on Surrey’s 84th Avenue project

Cloverdale’s Paul Bennett, who was killed in a case of mistaken identity in 2018, will be honoured at his former place of work, Peace Arch Hospital, when a new staff lounge is constructed. (Contributed photo)
Paul Bennett to be honoured with memorial lounge at Peace Arch Hospital

As many as 100 commercial trucks were reportedly lined up along I-5 near Blaine, Wash. waiting to cross the border into Canada on Friday as the CBSA began a ‘sweeping’ series of strike actions. (Google Streetview screenshot)
70-100 trucks reported backed up on U.S. side of border as CBSA commences strike action

Jenna Zarantonello, 16, is described as Caucasian, 5’2” with blond hair and blue eyes. About 90 pounds, she was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a blue “Jordan” shirt, and a dark blue or black windbreaker.
Police ask for help finding 16-year-old North Delta girl