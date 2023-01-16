67-storey tower for downtown goes to Surrey public hearing Monday night

City council will then consider third-reading approval

Public hearing Monday night on 67-storey tower for downtown. (Image: Chris Dikeakos Architects Inc./surrey.ca)

A proposal to develop a 67-storey tower in Surrey’s city centre will go to a public hearing tonight at city hall.

Aimforce Surrey Centre 1 Ltd.’s proposed project, at 10201-10239 King George Boulevard, features a 678-foot-tall mixed-used high-rise consisting of a seven-storey commercial and office podium.

It includes 19,422 square metres of commercial and office floor space and an eight-storey residential podium and residential tower with 746 dwelling units including studios to three-bedroom apartments.

Council will consider third-reading approval following the public hearing Monday, Jan. 16.

Ground-level view of downtown tower project before Surrey council Monday. (Image: Chris Dikeakos Architects Inc./surrey.ca)



