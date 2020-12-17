59-year-old White Rock woman arrested in connection with package thefts

White Rock RCMP arrested a 59-year-old woman in connection with the theft this week of packages from front porches. (File photo)

A 59-year-old White Rock woman is facing charges in connection with a spree of thefts this week of packages that had been delivered to homes on the Semiahmoo Peninsula.

Const. Chantal Sears said police began receiving reports of stolen packages on Monday (Dec. 14). Through a review of surveillance video, a suspect was identified and a search warrant was executed in the 15300-block of Pacific Avenue Wednesday (Dec. 16) evening.

“Numerous” packages were recovered from the home, Sears said.

“It’s Christmas gifts for every gender, every age group,” she said. “A variety of different things that people had sent to their household.”

Sears said at least two White Rock homes had reported thefts, and that “more than 10” packages were recovered bearing both White Rock and South Surrey addresses.

She described the crime as one of greed, not necessity, noting the suspect is gainfully employed and could have afforded to purchase everything that was recovered during the search.

Multiple charges of theft under $5,000 are expected. The woman was released from custody and is due to appear in court in April.

