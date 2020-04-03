53 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., four new deaths

B.C. has 498 active confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus

There have been four more deaths in B.C. due to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, with three of those fatalities linked to an ongoing outbreak at a Vancouver care home.

B.C.’s health officials announced 53 new confirmed cases of the virus during a news conference on Friday (April 3), bringing the total number of active confirmed cases to 498.

The province has seen 641 people recovery from the virus, and a total of 31 deaths.

JUST IN: 53 new positive #COVID19cases in BC. 4 more deaths. 641 recovered.

That means there are 498 ACTIVE confirmed cases.

Totals:

541 in VCH

412 in FH

74 on VI

126 IH

21 in NH — Ashley WASH-YOUR-HANDS-wani (@ashwadhwani) April 3, 2020

“We are continuing to work very hard,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said. “On a day when people have passed away it is hard to see the good but the slight reduction in the number of people in hospital is that way.”

More to come.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus