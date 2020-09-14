$50K reward offered for info leading to arrest of Surrey kidnapping suspect

Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Surrey kidnapping suspect Meaz Nour-Eldin, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant

Nour-Eldin, 23, is Sudanese-Canadian, six feet one inch tall, 181 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair, and has tattoos on his left hand, left wrist and upper torso. He’s wanted in connection with a kidnapping in Cloverdale in July 2019 in which the victim was assaulted, and held for ransom by suspects.

Nour-Eldin is wanted on charges of kidnapping, unlawful confinement, aggravated assault, use of a firearm in the commission of an offence, and robbery and firearm offences. Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko said Crime Stoppers administrates the reward.

“These types of charges are serious,” she said. “This person does pose a risk to the public so we’re making every effort to try to locate them and one of those efforts is to enlist the help of the public.”



