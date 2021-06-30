Phoenix Society distributing water to the homeless and at-risk community over the weekend. (Photo: Phoenix Society/Twitter)

4,500 bottles of water donated for Surrey’s homeless, but more needed through the summer

Phoenix Society prepares hundreds of backpacks with essential items for the heat wave

Phoenix Society says the community donated more than 4,500 bottles of water, along with monetary donations, to help the homeless and at-risk community during this heat wave.

In a tweet Monday (June 28), Phoenix said “staff have been busy handing out donations that have poured in for those suffering in this heat.”

The tweet adds the monetary donations allowed for them to buy hats, sunscreen and other essential items to add to the backpacks.

Jonquil Hallgate, the local emergency weather response coordinator, said the donations keep coming in, but she still expects this will be an ongoing need during the hot summer months.

“It’s not just about people who are homeless, obviously, that’s who I’m interested in helping, but it’s about seniors and people living in older homes that don’t have air conditioning or who are at risk in hot weather,” she said.

She said after the initial callout for donations last week, Hallgate said she figures she received more than 40 calls from people asking how they could help.

Going forward, she said there are plans to have donation drop-offs in different areas of the city so people don’t have to drive to Whalley just for donations to be sent elsewhere.

People can email Hallgate at surreyextremeweather@gmail.com and she can direct people on where to bring donations or Phoenix is still accepting donations at Phoenix Centre (13686 94A Ave.), which will be distributed among agencies supporting those who are at risk right now.

Phoenix Society distributing water to the homeless and at-risk community over the weekend. (Photo: Phoenix Society/Twitter)
