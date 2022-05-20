4,000 pothole-repair requests: City plans for repairs to be finished by June 1

Staff say this is more than twice the usual number of requests in a season

A vehicle drives over a pothole along King George Boulevard, near 60 Avenue, in 2021. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

The City of Surrey says “all potholes will be filled by June 1” after crews received more than twice the usual requests in a season.

A tweet from the city on Thursday (May 19) notes “the unusually long & cold winter resulted in 4,000 requests for pothole repair–more than twice a typical season.”

Ray Kerr, the city’s manager for engineering operations, said this past winter Surrey “experienced over 12 independent snowfalls,”

“The city also experienced numerous days below zero degrees Celsius, with three days being continuously below -10 Celsius,” he said in an emailed statement from the city.

“The sub-freezing temperatures in combination with precipitation led to numerous freeze-thaw cycles in the roadway causing the degradation of road surface and subsequent potholes. when it usually experiences four to six.”

In the first week of 2022, Kerr told the Now-Leader crews had already received 300 pothole-repair requests. They normally receive 200 in that time.

READ ALSO: Surrey receives 300 pothole repair requests since the start of the year, Jan. 12, 2022

“There’s a lot,” he said at the time. “It is more than what we normally receive, and a bit earlier, but you can appreciate as soon as you get cold weather in the winter, unfortunately, that’s when we get the bulk of our pothole issues.”

Meantime, the City of Surrey has developed a paving program “to repave roads with high concentrations of previously repaired potholes.

Kerr said crews will have all potholes filled by June 1 “on at least a temporary basis, with permanent asphalt repairs continuing over the summer.”

The unusually long & cold winter resulted in 4,000 requests for pothole repair—more than twice a typical season. We’re working hard to ensure the road network is in a state of good repair. All potholes will be filled by June 1, with permanent repairs continuing over the summer. pic.twitter.com/GKQXQpe1Bk — City of Surrey (@CityofSurrey) May 19, 2022

City of SurreyConstructionTransportation