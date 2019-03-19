(bchydro.com screenshot)

Power restored to 3,000 in South Surrey

‘Cable fault’ blamed for outage

BC Hydro crews have restored power to just over 3,000 South Surrey customers affected by an early morning outage Tuesday.

According to information on the utility’s website, a cable fault triggered the outage at 12:19 a.m. March 19, affecting customers in an area west of 152 Street, east of 148 Street, south of 148 A Street and north of North Bluff Road.

It was expected to be restored by noon Tuesday, however, an update posted shortly after 12 p.m. indicated crews were still on the scene. A further update, posted at 12:55 p.m., indicated power was restored at 12:02 p.m.

