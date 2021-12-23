$3,000 reward for return of two missing dogs in North Delta, ‘no questions asked’

‘All I want for Christmas is our two dogs back where they belong,’ Sue-Anne Crocker says

In a photo from several years ago, North Delta’s Crocker family with missing dogs Fundy and Rooney. (submitted photo)

A North Delta family is offering a $3,000 reward (“no questions asked”) for the safe return of their pet dogs, missing for two months now.

Fundy and Rooney disappeared from the Crockers’ cul-de-sac on Sept. 22, outside the Priory Place home where the 14-year-old dogs have lived since December 2009, off Minster Drive East.

“All I want for Christmas is our two dogs back where they belong,” Sue-Anne Crocker wrote in an email.

She said the pets were let out in the front yard at 11 p.m., “which is typical for them to go to the bathroom in the front yard before bed, and my spouse says he ‘turned around’ and they were gone.”

Worried that they’d taken by coyotes, the family “searched and searched for days by running, walking and biking around our neighbourhood and Burns Bog, from Nordel Way to Highway 10, on the bog trials.”

Crocker then hired a company called Pet Searches to search the area for the dogs, with no sightings. “There was no evidence that they had been taken/hurt by wildlife,” Crocker noted.

“Our dogs had Delta dog tags on their collars, ear tattoos, and they were microchipped,” she added.

“I’ve come to the conclusion that they must have been taken, and either the people don’t realize they had a home and a family who misses them dearly, and were re-homed, or they were stolen.

“I am offering a $3,000 reward (no questions asked) for their safe return,” Crocker added.

To contact the family with information about the missing dogs, email sueanne.crocker@gmail.com.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

DogsPets