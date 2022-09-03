30 firefighters respond to morning blaze in Newton

The Surrey Fire department responded to a house fire at 130 Street and 65B Avenue at 8:15 a.m. Saturday morning (Sept. 3).

Reportedly everyone in the household made it out safely and were assessed by BC ambulance services at the scene.

According to reports from neighbours, the fire started at the back of the house on the porch and spread quickly.

The fire spread to the attic and became harder to put out.

30 firefighters were brought in to fight the fire.

A neighbouring house was also damaged in the fire, due to heat from the fire.

