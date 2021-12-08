Toto sports-bet winner Larry Yurkiw. (Submitted photo: BCLC)

Toto sports-bet winner Larry Yurkiw. (Submitted photo: BCLC)

$26K sports-bet win for Surrey man who matched 12 of 13 NFL football games

‘I was at home watching TV, and it’s pretty stressful watching the games,’ Larry Yurkiw says

One Surrey-area football fan is $26,323.72 richer after he scored a winning Sports Action Toto bet.

Larry Yurkiw closely watched the Monday Night Football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 15, because it was a game result that landed him the cash haul.

“I was at home watching TV, and it’s pretty stressful watching the games,” Yurkiw said in a BCLC news release. “But it’s fun playing, I have a blast.”

With the 49ers’ 31-10 victory over the Rams that Monday night, Yurkiw was one of four other Toto players who matched 12 out of the 13 games to split the $99,220.12 pot.

In the Sports Action Toto game, winners predict the winner of 13 (or 12 or 11) games correctly.

Meantime, Richmond resident Glenn Allen won $100,000 from a Set for Life Scratch & Win ticket, which he purchased from a 7-Eleven store on 72 Avenue in Surrey.

“I was at home when I found out and my first thought was, wow, this is good – so wild,” Allen said in a BCLC news release.

The lottery winner first shared the good news with his son.

“I called him the day after I found out and he was so excited,” said Allen, who plans to share some of the prize with his son and will also put some towards purchasing new parts for his Mustang car.

“I am retiring in February so it’s nice to know that I will have some extra money to put away to make retirement a little more comfortable,” Allen added.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Supreme Court restores manslaughter conviction in Regina child starvation case
Next story
Passenger pleads guilty to manslaughter in hit-and-run death of Calgary officer

Just Posted

Thousands of skaters flocked to Fry’s Corner in Surrey in January 1962. (Photo: Stan McKinnon Collection/Surrey Archives)
SURREY NOW & THEN: 4,000 skaters once filled frozen ‘Fry’s Corner’ for one panoramic photo

(Photo: Lauren Collins)
LIPINSKI: Thanks to ‘the creative and brave,’ Surrey Police Service is proudly taking shape

(File photo: Lauren Collins)
UPDATE: Barricaded Surrey man taken into custody with nobody injured

Toto sports-bet winner Larry Yurkiw. (Submitted photo: BCLC)
$26K sports-bet win for Surrey man who matched 12 of 13 NFL football games