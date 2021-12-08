$26K sports-bet win for Surrey man who matched 12 of 13 NFL football games

‘I was at home watching TV, and it’s pretty stressful watching the games,’ Larry Yurkiw says

One Surrey-area football fan is $26,323.72 richer after he scored a winning Sports Action Toto bet.

Larry Yurkiw closely watched the Monday Night Football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 15, because it was a game result that landed him the cash haul.

“I was at home watching TV, and it’s pretty stressful watching the games,” Yurkiw said in a BCLC news release. “But it’s fun playing, I have a blast.”

With the 49ers’ 31-10 victory over the Rams that Monday night, Yurkiw was one of four other Toto players who matched 12 out of the 13 games to split the $99,220.12 pot.

In the Sports Action Toto game, winners predict the winner of 13 (or 12 or 11) games correctly.

Meantime, Richmond resident Glenn Allen won $100,000 from a Set for Life Scratch & Win ticket, which he purchased from a 7-Eleven store on 72 Avenue in Surrey.

“I was at home when I found out and my first thought was, wow, this is good – so wild,” Allen said in a BCLC news release.

The lottery winner first shared the good news with his son.

“I called him the day after I found out and he was so excited,” said Allen, who plans to share some of the prize with his son and will also put some towards purchasing new parts for his Mustang car.

“I am retiring in February so it’s nice to know that I will have some extra money to put away to make retirement a little more comfortable,” Allen added.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

