Ryan Clarkson from Spinal Cord Injury BC speaks during the official opening of 25 new wheelchair accessible cabins at Maple Bay Campground on Saturday. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

25 new wheelchair-accessible cabins open at Cultus Lake Provincial Park

Maple Bay Campground is now home to 25 new wheelchair friendly cabins, a first for BC Parks

BC Parks celebrated Canada’s Parks Day in Chilliwack with the official opening of 25 brand-new, wheelchair-accessible cabins at Cultus Lake Provincial Park on Saturday.

All of the cabins at Maple Bay Campground are 200-square feet and fully accessible for people with mobility issues — which constitutes a first for BC Parks. The campground also features wheelchair-friendly washrooms and showers.

“The cabins provide another opportunity for individuals who face barriers to experience camping in our parks,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture and Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows MLA. “We are committed here at the province to creating accessible opportunities like this so everyone can get out and explore our natural spaces.”

Spinal Cord Injury BC was also involved in the project. They provided “valuable input” on the cabin design to help make them accessible to a wider range of people, added Beare.

“It’s nice to know that accessibility, inclusiveness and universal design is in the back of the minds when planning parks like this,” said Ryan Clarkson with Spinal Cord Injury BC.

Each cabin sleeps up to five people and costs $90 a night. They include a covered patio with a picnic table and stainless-steel cooking surface. Guests must bring their own bedding, dishes and cooking stoves.

Though all of the cabins are now open to the public, construction is still underway.

Four of the 25 cabins were constructed by the Canadian Armed Forces 192 Construction Engineering Flight, while two other cabins were built by a class of 14 Grade 11 and 12 students from G.W. Graham middle secondary school.

Steve Link teaches the trades sampler program at G.W. and said his students worked every day, Monday to Friday, on the cabins from November to February. They treated the project as if it were their career.

“There’s a whole sense of pride in getting up and going to work,” said Link.

The cabins at Maple Bay Campground is entirely a Fraser Valley project. The walls were pre-fabricated — consisting of studs, insulation, and plywood — and were built by inmates at Fraser Regional Correctional Centre in Maple Ridge. The beds were built by Woodworks in Abbotsford and the mattresses were made by Kingdom Mattress Factory in Chilliwack. Gerry Enns Contracting did the main washroom facility.

Announcement for the expansion of Maple Bay Campground came in 2016. In the spring of 2018, roads were built on the site and in June of last year construction of the cabins began. The site was formerly home to Cultus Lake United Church Campground (CLUCC) for more than 80 years. CLUCC held its “final campfire” event in the summer of 2014.

READ MORE: Facility upgrades at Chilliwack’s provincial parks

READ MORE: Final campfire doused at Cultus Lake United Church Campground

The official opening of the wheelchair accessible cabins at Maple Bay came at the same time as another project by BC parks. Twenty-two electric sites with electric vehicle (EV) charging stations are now open at Mount Robson Provincial Park located in Fraser-Fort George, a regional district in B.C.’s Central Interior.

The 22 electric sites recently added to the Robson River Campground make Mount Robson the first provincial park in northeast B.C. to offer hook ups. The sites include an RV charging station and an EV charging connection with 50 amp service.

Both projects — the 25 accessible cabins at Maple Bay, and the 22 electric hookup sites — are a first for BC Parks.

For more information and to reserve a cabins or electric sites, go to discovercamping.ca.

The two projects are part of the 2019 campground expansions. Ranging from walk-in sites to marine sites, a total of 364 campsites are being added to 13 parks throughout the province in regions with the highest demand – the Lower Mainland, Thompson-Okanagan, Kootenay Rockies and Mount Robson. Another 232 sites are being added to 12 forestry recreation sites.

Held on the third Saturday of July, Parks Day is a national day to recognize the importance of parks for creating and maintaining healthy ecosystems, protecting critical habitat for species at risk and contributing to human health and well-being. Educational and family-oriented events are held in parks and historic sites across the country.

 

@PhotoJennalism
jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Each cabin features a picnic table with a stainless-steel cooking surface. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Each cabin sleeps up to five people. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Each cabin sleeps up to five people. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Previous story
Two brands of ice cream sandwiches recalled due to presence of metal
Next story
VIDEO: Bystander training gains traction as tool to prevent sexual harassment, violence

Just Posted

‘You don’t want to miss’ the fresh fruit, vegetables at upcoming Cloverdale Market Days

First-of-the-season corn, microgreens, honey, freshly baked goods and much more

Another 250 units proposed for booming block in Clayton neighbourhood

New developments join list of projects popping up near new Salish Secondary, future community centre

PHOTOS: High-flying fun at 2019 Boundary Bay Airshow

Thousands came out for the free annual event on Saturday, July 20

VIDEO: Gone Country success means so much to cancer patient

Mother of three, recovering from breast cancer treatment, makes it to seventh annual charity concert

Police ask for help locating missing men who were last seen in South Surrey

Jeep that Richard Scurr and Ryan Provencher were in has been located unoccupied in Logan Lake: RCMP

VIDEO: Young couple found dead in northern B.C. had been shot, police say

Chynna Noelle Deese of the U.S. and Lucas Robertson Fowler of Australia were found along Highway 97

VIDEO: Man found dead near B.C. teens’ truck could be linked to a double homicide

RCMP said they are looking for Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, of Port Alberni

Latest plan is to fly trapped fish by helicopter over Big Bar slide

Multi-pronged plan set in motion to freesalmon blocked by landslide in the Fraser River

Family of missing B.C. senior with dementia frustrated with situation, heartened by community support

Nine days since Grace was last seen the question remains: ‘How can an 86-year-old just disappear?’

Unsealed record suggests U.S. man convicted of murdering Vancouver Island couple left DNA on zip tie in 1987

William Talbott is set to be sentenced Wednesday in the murders of Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg

Food fight: Liberals, Tories trade shots as pre-campaign battles intensify

Health Canada released an overhauled document that did away with traditional food groups and portion sizes

Okanagan Air Cadet challenges gender-exclusive haircut policy

Haircut regulation inspires challenge around gender identity

Pride flags stolen from Lower Mainland church

Went missing sometime Friday night, says Maple Ridge reverend

25 new wheelchair-accessible cabins open at Cultus Lake Provincial Park

Maple Bay Campground is now home to 25 new wheelchair friendly cabins, a first for BC Parks

Most Read