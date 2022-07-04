2 suspects drive away with ATM from convenience store, Mission RCMP investigate

Mission RCMP are looking for two suspects after an ATM was stolen from the Leq’a:mel convenience store, in Deroche.

Two thieves drove away with an ATM machine stolen from a Mission convenience store.

On June 29, at about 3:45 a.m. a motorist called 911 to report they had been driving by the Tim Horton’s, located at the 41000 block of Lougheed Highway, east of Mission, and noticed the front plate glass window had been smashed.

The caller said there were no people or vehicles in the area.

When Mission RCMP arrived, they saw glass strewn about the gas pump area of the Leq’a:mel convenience store.

According to police, debris from the ATM was left behind, but the ATM itself was gone having been taken through the smashed front glass window.

A representative of the store arrived and confirmed that the ATM was the only item they could see at that time that had been stolen.

Officers reviewed the CCTV footage from that time and watched the video showing a 2007 gray Ford pick up bearing BC licence plate of NY4496, backing up and removing the ATM with a chain.

“A male and female suspect were seen exiting the truck and stealing the ATM,” said Corp. Jason Raaflaub, Mission RCMP media relations officer.

He said the investigation is still “very much on-going” and asked anyone who may have dashcam footage, information or witnessed the above events to please contact the Mission RCMP.

“If the truck itself is observed, please call 911 and report the whereabouts to police.”

At this time, no still photos of the vehicle or suspects are available, but police say they will be released when obtained by investigators.

