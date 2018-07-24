$2 million in improvements for Cloverdale intersection at Highway 10 and 168 Street

Construction to begin August 13, expected to be ‘substantially completed’ by December

The intersection at Highway 10 and 168 Street in Cloverdale. The rail crossing pictured, just south of Highway 10, will also be improved through the project. (Google Maps)

Intersection improvements will soon begin at 168 Street and Highway 10.

At Monday night’s city council meeting, a contract of nearly $2 million was awarded to All Road Construction Ltd. to complete the work.

The improvements include widening 168 Street to an interim arterial standard road. The changes would allow for the installation of left turn bays and right turn only lanes on the north and south entrances to the intersection.

The project will require the relocation of traffic signal poles and telephone poles, and will include an upgrade to the rail crossing along 168 Street, just south of the intersection.

The work is expected to begin on August 13. It is scheduled to be “substantially completed” by December of this year, and final paving is planned for spring 2019.

The total amount awarded for the contract was $1,977,512, and the funding was allotted through the 2018 transportation budget.



