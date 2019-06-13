There were 16 record temperature highs in the province on Wednesday, June 12, according to an Environment Canada weather summary. (NEWS BULLETIN file photo)

16 new heat records set across B.C. Wednesday

June 12 saw century-old temperature records fall

Yesterday was a spring scorcher across B.C.

Sixteen record highs in the province for June 12 were noted by Environment Canada on Wednesday night.

“New daily high temperature records were set [Wednesday] thanks to a very strong ridge of high pressure,” Environment Canada noted in a weather summary.

B.C.’s hot spot was Lytton, which also had Canada’s highest temperature of the day yesterday at 36.2 C.

Weather records broken on Wednesday:

Abbotsford: 31.9 C (28.5 C in 1999)

Agassiz: 33.0 C (31.1 C in 1932)

Campbell River: 30.0 C (28.7 C in 1982)

Chilliwack: 33.0 C (32.2 C in 1932)

Victoria (Gonzales Point): 30.0 C (28.8 C in 2002)

Hope: 32.5 C (28.4 C in 2002)

Malahat area: 29.2 C (26.6 C in 2002)

Nanaimo: 32.0 C (30.6 C in 1932)

Pitt Meadows: 31.7 C (31.1 C in 1932)

Powell River: 29.0 C (28.3 C in 1932)

Princeton: 33.0 C (32.8 C in 1918)

Squamish: 31.4 C (27.0 C in 1999)

Tofino: 27.0 C (26.7 C in 1936)

Vancouver: 29.1 C (27.4 C in 1999)

Victoria: 29.6 C (28.9 C in 1932)

White Rock: 30.9 C (29.4 C in 1932)

RELATED: Victoria weather smashes 120-year-old temperature record


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
U.S. man on trial in B.C. couple’s killings arrested through genetic genealogy

Just Posted

Man thrown from motorcycle in crash along Surrey’s 120th Street

Speed and alcohol have not been ruled out as factors in the collision

South Surrey seniors celebrate 75 years married

The secret to a long marriage? ‘Yes dear’

White Rock councillor critical of proposed bus route changes

David Chesney fears local passengers could be left without a ride if service changes are adopted

Surrey welcomes new fire chief on July 1

Chief Len Garis has announced his retirement after more than two decade of service

Surrey Police ‘consultation’ event planned for Saturday in South Surrey

The event is one of several information events planned in South Surrey

VIDEO: Raptors say they’re simply staying in the moment as Game 6 approaches

Golden State’s 106-105 victory in Game 5 sent the series back to Oracle Arena

U.S. man on trial in B.C. couple’s killings arrested through genetic genealogy

William Earl Talbott II is one of dozens of men authorities have arrested for old, unsolved crimes

B.C.’s dirty money strategy to be highlighted at meeting of ministers

The B.C. government says the meeting in Vancouver will highlight new legislative changes already underway

Sarah McLachlan set to perform Canadian anthem as Raptors aim for title

History could be made at Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Raptors and Golden State Warriors

VIDEO: Orcas take a rare swim in Vancouver’s False Creek

A pod showed up to take in the warmth

Canada may need higher carbon taxes to meet its Paris targets, PBO says

Under current projections, Canada will reduce its emissions to 592 megatonnes of carbon dioxide by 2030

Seventh Heaven: Blues beat Bruins 4-1 to win Stanley Cup

St. Louis captures first-ever NHL championship with Game 7 triumph

BREAKING: Multiple patients after dirt bike accident in Maple Ridge

Air ambulance on its way to the scene

Jury selection starts for trial of U.S. man accused in 1987 murder of B.C. couple

Trial for cold case murders to see unprecedented ‘genetic genealogy’

Most Read