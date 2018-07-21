152 Street overpass to undergo repairs this Sunday

Work on the bridge, which crosses Highway 99, will reduce traffic to single lane

The 152 Street overpass over Highway 99 was damaged after it was struck by a vehicle last year. (File photo)

Motorists travelling on the 152 Street overpass can expect delays Sunday (July 22) evening and into Monday morning.

Repairs of the overpass are to start at 9 p.m. this Sunday, and are to conclude at 4:30 a.m. the following day.

Traffic on the overpass will be reduced to single lane.

In a maintenance advisory issued Friday by Mainroad Lower Mainland Contracting, motorists are encouraged to use an alternative route, and all travellers are reminded to obey signs and traffic control personnel and watch for workers.