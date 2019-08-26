A raccoon found last week had to be euthanized after its front paws were crushed by a trap. (Critter Care Wildlife Society)

$1,500 reward for info on trapper after two Langley raccoons killed

An animal rights group wants to find the person putting out traps in Brookswood

Two raccoons have become caught in leg-hold traps in the same Brookswood neighbourhood in the last month, prompting an offer of a reward from B.C. animal advocacy group Fur-Bearers.

Critter Care Wildlife Society was called in after a raccoon was found with both its front paws crushed by a Conibear-brand trap last week in the Brookswood area.

Both raccoons had to be euthanized.

This is the second such incident in Brookswood in August, after another raccoon was found trapped around Aug. 3 or 4, said Michael Howie, spokepserson for the Fur-Bearers, an animal rights organization based in B.C.

“It is appalling that someone is putting out these traps, seeing clearly the devastation they cause local wildlife,” said Howie. “It is a matter of time before pets or unsuspecting people get injured by them, too.”

The first trap was in the area of 208th Street and 40th Avenue, and the second trap was nearby, Howie said.

The danger isn’t just to wildlife, said Howie.

“We see at least several pets maimed or killed by these traps every year,” he said.

“Please, if you have a companion pet or family, be aware that at least one person is setting traps with the intent of harming and killing animals in this community,” Howie said. “Dogs should be kept on leashes and cats indoors.”

He also advised speaking to children about the dangers of traps.

The Fur-Bearears are offering a $1,500 reward for information that leads to the identification of the person responsible.

They are asking anyone with a tip to call Langley Animal Protection Services (LAPS) at 604-857-5055 or the provincial Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) line at 1-877-952-RAPP (7277).

$1,500 reward for info on trapper after two Langley raccoons killed

