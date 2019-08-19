15-year-old boy drowns after midnight jump into Okanagan Lake

The RCMP and BC Coroners Service are investigating the drowning.

Emergency responders rushed to Gellatly Bay in the early morning hours of Aug. 17, trying to save a boy who jumped into the water and did not re-surface.

Shortly before 1 a.m. crews were called to the bay, located in West Kelowna, they were told the youth had jumped from the ferry wharf recreational structure into the lake and then could not be found. According to the Kelowna RCMP, crews located the boy and pulled him from the water onto the wharf. Emergency crews immediately began CPR and the boy was then rushed to hospital by the Advanced Life Support crew of BC Emergency Health Services.

“Despite the best efforts of everyone involved, the 15-year-old boy could not be resuscitated and passed away in hospital,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesman for the Kelowna Regional RCMP Detachment.

“RCMP victim services are providing support to the witnesses and the victim’s family. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the boy’s loved ones during this difficult time.”

The B.C. Coroners Service is also probing the boy’s death.

