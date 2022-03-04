15-month sentence for senior convicted in White Rock manslaughter case

Probation of 18 months also imposed on Ross Banner

A senior convicted last August of manslaughter following an assault in early 2020 that led to the death of an elderly White Rock man was sentenced Thursday in Surrey Provincial Court.

The penalty imposed on Ross Banner included a 15-month jail term and 18 months probation. He was also handed a 10-year firearms prohibition.

Banner, 71 at the time of his arrest, was initially charged with aggravated assault following a Feb. 19, 2020 altercation in the 15200-block of Pacific Avenue that left an elderly victim with “visible injuries to his upper body.”

The charge was upgraded after the victim later died in hospital.

Banner’s trial was held over three days last June.

