15 late summer heat records broken across B.C.

As the days of an unprecedented summer come to a close, the season is ending with some heat in B.C.
A trong ridge of high pressure setup over the province has brought hot and sunny conditions through the week with Thursday (Sept. 10) seeing a number of temperature records broken in southern regions.
The oldest records, based on Environment Canada data: Tied between Victoria, Vancouver and Pitt Meadows where temperatures recorded in 1944 were surpassed.
Here’s a full list of records broken Thursday:
Campbell River: 30 C (28.9 C set in 1973)
Mackenzie: 26 C (25 C set n 1987)
Malahat area: 30.6 C (27.6 C set in 1986)
Nanaimo: 30 C (28.6 C set in 2011)
Pemberton: 30.6 C (27.6 C set in 1986)
Pitt Meadows: 32.2 C (20.6 C set in 1944)
Port Hardy: 23.6 C (22.2 C set in 2005)
Powell River: 27 C (26.1 C set in 1975)
Puntzi Mountain: 30.9 C (28.3 C set in 1969)
Qualicum Beach: 27.7 C (6.9 C set in 2011)
Sechelt area: 28.9 C (26 C set in 2007)
Squamish: 31.6 C (29.3 C set in 2013)
Vancouver: 26.7 C (26.1 set in 1944)
Victoria: 29.1 C (27.8 C set in 1944)
West Vancouver: 30.1 C (25.8 C set in 1987)
@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.