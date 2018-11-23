15 cats found, trapped in rubber containers, in a central Alberta ditch

The head of an animal welfare group says the cats could have been alongside the road for days

The Alberta SPCA is investigating after 15 cats were found abandoned inside rubber containers, starving and covered in feces and urine.

A passerby in the community of Alix in central Alberta on Thursday noticed what they what they thought was garbage in the ditch, said Deanna Thompson, executive director for the Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society.

They discovered nine kittens and six adult cats trapped in the containers, which had holes in them with the lids taped shut, and took them to a nearby animal shelter.

“It’s very heartbreaking,” said Thompson. “We hear of people abandoning cats on acreages, but to leave them in a ditch in a container they couldn’t get out of just – beyond belief.”

Thompson said a caller informed her organization that the containers were noticed alongside the road as early as Monday.

“These cats could have been there upward of four days. We are very lucky the weather was as mild as it was. Had we had very cold temperatures, they probably would have perished.”

RELATED: Woman gets jail time for 2015 Alberta animal cruelty case

The cats recovering at the society in Calgary, being treated for respiratory infections, crusty eyes, sneezing and malnourishment.

Instead of abandoning cats, Thompson said, people should contact an animal shelter, which will take them in emergencies even if they are full.


lisa.joy@stettlerindependent.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Cutting down 25 trees costs B.C. man more than $80,000
Next story
Mayor says city’s statement on ‘vexatious’ FOI requests wasn’t vetted by him

Just Posted

Suspect in South Surrey BMW theft arrested in Central City: police

20-year-old man to appear in Surrey Provincial Court Monday

Three Surrey Mounties receive awards of merit

They are Superintendent Shawna Baher, Constable Marcell Dehghan and Constable Jamie Rollinson

Woman suffers ‘serious but non-life threatening ’ injuries in Newton hit-and-run

Surrey RCMP seeking witnesses to Thursday morning incident

Puppy love at White Rock’s Kent Street centre

Lunch-program visit ‘highly memorable’

Delta Gymnastics nears end of innovative seniors program

Seniors Can Move helps older folks improve balance and confidence, but needs funding to continue

Disney releases first look at ‘The Lion King’

Disney has released the first teaser trailer for its much anticipated live-action retelling of The Lion King.

Take-home sex doll company opens in B.C.

Kamloops woman creates company that rents out sex dolls

VIDEO: Famed B.C. woodcarver’s house ruined by fire

Rolf Heer, who is suffering from terminal cancer, loses House of 1,000 faces

Body found after Hope woman disappeared four months ago

Shawnee Morita Inyallie, 29, went missing without a trace in late July

Fashion Fridays: Holiday outfit ideas

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Deadline extended to submit electoral reform ballots to Dec. 7

Elections BC has pushed back the date to get your referendum packages in

15 cats found, trapped in rubber containers, in a central Alberta ditch

The head of an animal welfare group says the cats could have been alongside the road for days

3 more Indigenous youth sue B.C. social worker for exploitation

Robert Riley Saunders is accused of taking money from youths in his care

Cutting down 25 trees costs B.C. man more than $80,000

Former city council candidate illegally dropped alder and maple in pricey Nanaimo neighbourhood

Most Read