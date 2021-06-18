15 arrested by Delta Police anti-gang team last week

A new DPD team began targeting gang-related activity on May 15, including checking on individuals who must abide by curfews and conditions. (Delta Police Department photo)

Another 15 people were arrested by the Delta Police Department’s violence suppression team last week.

According to an update posted Tuesday on the department’s social media channels, police with the recently-launched anti-gang team made 15 arrests June 9-12, primarily for drug trafficking and prohibited driving.

The team made 60 traffic stops and seized a debit/credit machine, 250 pre-packaged bags of various drugs and one vehicle, the latter as “offence-related property,” in this case drug trafficking.

Four of the arrests made last week were related to prohibited driving, something police say is a reoccurring theme.

”Prohibited driving is actually a criminal offence. If you drive while prohibited or suspended, you can be prohibited from driving for at least 12 months, and face fines of $500-$2,000 on a first conviction, plus up to six months in jail. Police will also impound the vehicle you are driving, even if it is not yours,” police said on social media, adding offenders would also face additional insurance costs.

Officers with the DPD’s violence suppression team previously made 21 arrests June 2-5, and 24 May 26-29. To date, the team has seized nine prohibited weapons — primarily spring-assisted knives, bear spray and a large sword from a driver “well known to police” — drugs and cash related to drug trafficking.

The DPD launched the violence suppression team on May 15. It’s focus is on intercepting any potential gang or related activity and acting as a deterrent through a high-profile presence in public spaces, such as along Scott Road and at popular restaurants.

The team also regularly checks on individuals who must abide by curfews and release conditions, and have stepped up visits to locations where gang members are known to frequent.

On May 12, the DPD announced that members of the violence suppression team have begun to use Axon body-worn cameras as a tool to help increase officer safety.

According to the device’s manufacturer, Axon, the board’s decision marks the first time that a front-line patrol police team in B.C. will be using body-worn cameras on a regular basis.

READ MORE: Delta police anti-gang team first in B.C. to use body-worn cameras



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DeltaPolice