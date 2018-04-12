Pixabay

14,000 chicks die in B.C. barn fire

A commercial poultry barn in Port Coquitlam was destroyed by flames

A commercial poultry barn in Metro Vancouver has been destroyed by a fire that has killed 14,000 chicks.

Port Coquitlam fire chief Nick Delmonico says the 90-metre wooden barn was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived minutes after someone driving by reported the fire Tuesday afternoon.

RELATED: No injuries reported in South Surrey barn fire

Delmonico says the owner informed firefighters on the scene that chicks were inside the barn, but the animals couldn’t be saved.

The cause of the fire isn’t suspicious, and the chief says it may have started in one of the heaters used to keep the chicks warm.

RELATED: Chicken barn catches fire in Whalley

Delmonico says the farmer is believed to be insured for the loss of his barn.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Skills that could save their lives: B.C. firefights train in Kelowna
Next story
SFU Surrey gets eBrain centre and Homeware lab

Just Posted

Surrey athletes jump high and long to reach podium at Commonwealth Games in Australia

Christabel Nettey wins gold in long jump, Django Lovett earns bronze in high jump

SFU Surrey gets eBrain centre and Homeware lab

Centre to help diagnose and treat neuropsychiatric disorders, the lab deals with Internet of Things

Surrey DJ’s second ‘Roller Jam’ set to spin this spring

VIDEO from 2017 of fundraiser for Make-A-Wish organization at Robson Square

Province may name mountains after fallen Fraser Valley soldiers

Peaks near Harrison Lake may be named for soldiers from Langley, Surrey and Abbotsford

Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable gala raises $20K for scholarships

Ignite a Dream fundraiser took place at KPU Tech in Cloverdale Saturday, April 7

VIDEO: Surrey boy’s painful cancer fight inspires call for blood donors

From today to April 22, there are about 2,900 open blood donation appointments to fill in B.C.

John Horgan braces for Ottawa meeting with Rachel Notley

Invest in refineries, not Trans Mountain pipeline, B.C. Premier says

B.C. introduces legislation amending tenants rights in demolitions, renovations

NDP government proposes changes to Residential Tenancy Act, Manufactures Homes Park Tenancy Act

Humboldt Broncos T-shirts raise $1,400 for team’s families

Video of students at Prince Rupert Middle School wearing the T-shirts and showing their support

TransLink to test electric buses that take less than 10 minutes to charge

Two-year trial to test four buses along Route 100 from Vancouver to New Westminster

14,000 chicks die in B.C. barn fire

A commercial poultry barn in Port Coquitlam was destroyed by flames

First-of-its-kind cat centre opens to Lower Mainland felines

An opening ceremony is underway for a new feline intake facility at Aldergrove’s animal shelter.

Skills that could save their lives: B.C. firefights train in Kelowna

Master instructors from around North America had firefighters performing various scenarios Tuesday

Thief rolls away with two pieces of B.C. town’s heritage

The red carriage wheels were chained to a railing of the Princeton and District Museum before they were stolen

Most Read