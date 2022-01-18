Solar panels can be seen on the school grounds on Lasqueti Island, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Solar panels can be seen on the school grounds on Lasqueti Island, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

$134 million in new funding announced for B.C. clean energy projects

The funding is available through the CleanBC Communities Fund starting Jan. 26

Federal Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson joined B.C. Environment Minister George Heyman to announce $134 million in new funding for the third intake of the CleanBC Communities Fund.

Of the newly announced funding, $73 million is coming from the federal government. Over $240 million has been invested in the fund by both levels of government since it began in 2019.

The new money will support projects from First Nations and municipal governments as well as organizations working in partnership with Indigenous or local governments. Applications for the fund open Wednesday (Jan. 26).

Eligible projects include public infrastructure projects like clean-energy transportation, renewable energy initiatives, retrofitting existing buildings, as well as increasing capacity and supply of clean energy.

“These types of projects help us to reduce emissions and enhance resilience while creating jobs,” Wilkinson said.

Wilkinson pointed to the success of the program in funding community projects like the implementation of biomass heating systems in Sicamous that use wood waste to generate energy.

He also noted the funding for a new Passive House certified Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Centre in Castlegar that utilizes shading, sun and ventilation techniques instead of a traditional heating system. The space will be used as a hub for both tourism and community events.

READ MORE: Project to heat Sicamous buildings with wood waste gets government funding

READ MORE: Castlegar Chamber to build $5 million multi-use building

The first round of funding supported 16 community projects across B.C. from an initial investment of $54 million, while $47 million was committed for the second round and funding decisions are expected soon.

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Climate change

Previous story
Physicians’ rep takes Fraser Health to task over Peace Arch Hospital maternity closure
Next story
UPDATE: Physicians’ rep takes Fraser Health to task over Peace Arch Hospital maternity closure

Just Posted

A vehicle crashed into Wendy’s on Hwy 10 in Cloverdale Jan. 17. (Photo: April White)
PICTURES: Car crashes into Wendy’s in Cloverdale

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
‘Snowed In’ comedians coming to Surrey on tour already hit by show postponements

Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard Joyce Murray rises during Question Period, Friday, December 3, 2021 in Ottawa. Mowi Canada West, one of the largest farmed salmon producers operating in B.C. says it’s permanently closing it’s processing plant in Surrey, B.C., because of a federal decision to phase out some fish farms. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Federal decision on fish farms prompts closure of Surrey processing plant: company

A South Surrey-White Rock moms’ group plans respectful protests for this Thursday and Saturday across 16 Avenue from Peace Arch Hospital in response to a Fraser Health decision to close the maternity unit temporarily. File photo
Peace Arch Hospital protests planned over maternity ‘diversion’