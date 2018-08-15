Alex Meickle, went missing Tuesday around 1 p.m. (Photo courtesy West Shore RCMP)

13-year-old Langford boy missing

West Shore RCMP say Alex Meickle was likely headed to Tofino

The West Shore RCMP is asking for the public’s help to locate a 13-year-old boy from Langford.

Alex Meickle was last seen Tuesday, Aug. 14 at 1 p.m. near his home in the Veterans Memorial Parkway area of Langford.

Meickle is Caucasian, has brown hair, green eyes, is 6-feet 2-inches tall and roughly 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue camouflage pants and had a black backpack.

West Shore RCMP said Meickle could be headed to Tofino, though Delta Police also think he may be headed for Tsawwassen by ferry.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Meickle is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

