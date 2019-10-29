Police are investigating an Oct. 25, 2019 report of unwanted sexual touching at a Saanich corn maze. (Unsplash)

13-year-old boys investigated for sexual touching at B.C. corn maze

‘We know that this aggressive behaviour towards women starts somewhere,’ says Saanich police officer

Police on Vancouver Island are investigating three teenage boys after a 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at a corn maze.

Police were called to Galey Farms in Saanich, outside of Victoria, around 9:20 p.m. on Oct. 25, said Det. Staff Sgt. Chris Horsley. A girl had been walking in the corn maze with her mom when she was touched behind in a sexual manner.

READ ALSO: Former child care worker charged with Saanich sexual assault pleads guilty

The mother and daughter quickly identified a group of 13-year-old boys, but not the specific person responsible, as the maze was very busy at the time. Police detained the three boys.

“I think it is a mistake to minimize the actions of the offenders simply because of their age,” Horsley said. “At 13, they clearly know right from wrong and we don’t want to diminish the impact it had. … That behaviour is completely inappropriate.”

Their parents were contacted, and the boys were later released.

Police are seeking witnesses or other potential victims who may have been assaulted in a similar manner. Horsley emphasized that under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, anyone past the age of 12 can be subject to criminal charges.

READ ALSO: Surge in requests for help, reports of sexual assault since #MeToo

“As a police agency that often deals with sexual assaults, we know that this aggressive behaviour towards women starts somewhere. That’s why we treat these calls seriously.”


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Metro Vancouver bus drivers give 72-hour strike notice
Next story
Nearly $195,000 in grants for North Delta PACs

Just Posted

Launch of Surrey’s new program registration system will mean five-day shutdown

It’s all part of a new City of Surrey website, expected to launch in early 2020

PHOTOS: Surrey ‘spider house’ scares up fun in Cloverdale

Kevin and Traci Penner are responsible for what may well be the largest spider you’ll see anywhere

Lord Tweedsmuir dominates in game against Mission Roadrunners

Cloverdale school improves to 5-1; faces St. Thomas More in regular season-ending clash Nov. 2

UPDATE: Elderly victim ‘stable’ after Cloverdale crash involving truck, scooter

Surrey RCMP say senior remains in hospital Monday in stable condition after crash at 56th Ave., 177B St.

Post-Halloween ghost story hits Surrey’s Naked Stage

‘The Ghost in the Meadow’ staged at Newton Cultural Centre by readers theatre company

VIDEO: Does your dog hate wearing a Halloween costume?

Try a less restrictive one, experts say

Puppy sustains ‘horrific injuries’ after falling out of truck in Williams Lake

Motorists reminded to travel with pets kept inside vehicles

Dressing backwards will earn you a free 7-Eleven slurpee

In celebration for its reverse birthday, 7-Eleven is giving out the goods

13-year-old boys investigated for sexual touching at B.C. corn maze

‘We know that this aggressive behaviour towards women starts somewhere,’ says Saanich police officer

B.C. to overhaul emergency procedures for wildfires, floods

Province to begin consultation tour and work with municipal and Indigenous communities

Los Angeles wildfire forces residents, celebrities to flee

At least eight homes were destroyed and six damaged in the LA-area blaze

Metro Vancouver bus drivers give 72-hour strike notice

Unifor says Coast Mountain Bus Company has failed to address workers’ concerns about wages, benefits and working conditions

Many Canadians voted strategically to stop a party from winning: poll

Overall, 57 per cent said their vote was based on their political convictions

Canadians get a D in physical activity: report card

Many Canadians don’t get the 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous activity per week

Most Read