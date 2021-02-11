13 dead after Surrey Memorial Hospital outbreak

115 cases of COVID-19 were reported since Nov. 18

A COVID-19 outbreak at Surrey Memorial Hospital, which was declared over on Monday, resulted in 13 deaths and 115 cases.

“We extend our sincere condolences to those who have lost loved ones to COVID-19,” Fraser Health communications representative Dixon Tam told Peace Arch News.

The outbreak, which was declared on Nov. 18, infected 76 patients and 39 members of staff. When it was first declared, Fraser Health said “evidence of transmission” was found in a medicine unit and that one patient tested positive.

“Upon declaring the outbreak, Fraser Health immediately implemented precautions, including enhanced cleaning, as well as contact tracing to protect the health of all staff, medial staff, and patients,” a Nov. 18 release said.

It was the third reported outbreak at the hospital since September.

A “COVID-19 Outbreak Alert” was sent in a memo to staff on Sept. 1. That outbreak was in the hospital’s kidney unit.

The second outbreak notice was issued Oct. 2, and was also in a medicine unit.

The most recent Surrey Memorial outbreak was declared over the same day as another deadly outbreak ended in White Rock.

Monday, Fraser Health declared the Evergreen Baptist Care Society outbreak over. That outbreak resulted in six deaths and 52 cases.

