12-year-old boy shot with pellet gun while sledding in Cloverdale park, say RCMP

Surrey RCMP investigating after two youths allegedly shoot boy with pellets on Sunday evening

Surrey RCMP is investigating after a child was allegedly shot by a pellet at Cloverdale’s Hillcrest Park.

The 12-year-old boy was at the park on Sunday evening (Feb. 3), when he was allegedly shot with a pellet gun. Surrey RCMP report that the boy received minor injuries to his face and neck.

Officers were notified around 6 p.m., and responded to the park along with the Integrated Police Service Dog unit in an attempt to “track the suspects from where they were last seen.” Hillcrest Park is located in Cloverdale at 6530 185 Street.

Police officers believe that two males, who may be youths, “purposefully discharged their pellet guns at the 12-year-old and then fled the area.”

The first suspect is described as wearing a black jacket, black toque and a camouflage face mask. The second suspect is described as wearing grey pants and a black hat. Both were allegedly carrying pellet rifles.

“It is important for adults and youth alike to understand that not only is discharging an air rifle in a park in violation of City bylaws, assaulting another person with one of these firearms is also a crime,” said Insp. Warren Tyson. “Many people may not realize that these types of rifles are not toys and may cause serious and life altering injuries.”

Surrey RCMP are asking anyone information about this incident to call them at 604-599-0502, or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.


Most Read