115-unit apartment building proposal in Sullivan area going to public hearing

A proposal for two four-storey mixed-use buildings and one four-storey apartment building is going to public hearing at Surrey council Monday (Dec. 2) .

The development proposal is located at 5903 144th St., in the Sullivan neighbourhood.

The public hearing portion of the meeting starts at 7 p.m.

The apartment building, according to a report from staff, would include 115 units, plus 14,628-sq.-ft. of ground-floor commercial space. It would also include a 4,790-sq.-ft daycare facility.

For the proposed dwelling units, they would range from 474-sq.-ft. to 1,098-sq.-ft. It would include 46 one-bedroom units, nine one-bedroom plus den units, 46 two-bedroom units, 12 two-bedroom plus den units and two three-bedroom units.

The development would provide an underground parking garage, with 190 residential spaces (167 spots for residents, and 23 for visitors) and 74 commercial parking spaces. It would also include 158 spots for bikes.

The applicant is proposing a Neighbourhood Concept Plan (NCP) amendment for changes to the local road network and to rezone the site to Comprehensive Development from One-Acre Residential Zone.

The proposal, according to the report, is consistent with the intent of the South Newton NCP, “which envisioned five mixed-use (residential/commercial) nodes to serve pockets of this neighbourhood with local services and a variety of housing options.”

For the proposal, the developer would need to build a future 143 Street and future 59 Avenue

The report states that pre-notification letters were sent out on Aug. 18, 2019 and development proposal signs were installed on March 13, 2019.

Staff received one response from an area resident, stating the density shouldn’t be supported since it would result in a low-quality development which wouldn’t fit the character of the neighbourhood and that raised concerns about the impacts on school capacity.

The report states the projected number of students from this proposal would be six students at Goldstone Elementary School and six students at Sullivan Heights Secondary School.

A 700-seat addition is currently underway at Sullivan Height, which would bring its capacity to 1,700. The school was built to accommodate 1,000 students and as of Sept. 30, 2018, there were 1,534 students enrolled at the high school.

The expansion is set to open in September 2021.

If approved, following the public hearing, the development would be ready for occupancy by July 2022.



