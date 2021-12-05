PHOTOS: 10+ cars, bus pile up in crash on Surrey’s King George Boulevard

More than 10 vehicles were involved in a collision Sunday morning on King George Boulevard in Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photos) More than 10 vehicles were involved in a collision Sunday morning on King George Boulevard in Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photos) More than 10 vehicles were involved in a collision Sunday morning on King George Boulevard in Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photos) More than 10 vehicles were involved in a collision Sunday morning on King George Boulevard in Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photos) More than 10 vehicles were involved in a collision Sunday morning on King George Boulevard in Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photos) More than 10 vehicles were involved in a collision Sunday morning on King George Boulevard in Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photos) More than 10 vehicles were involved in a collision Sunday morning on King George Boulevard in Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photos) More than 10 vehicles were involved in a collision Sunday morning on King George Boulevard in Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photos) More than 10 vehicles were involved in a collision Sunday morning on King George Boulevard in Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photos)

More than 10 vehicles collided in a chain reaction Sunday morning on King George Boulevard at the Colebrook Road overpass at 8 a.m.

A witness to the aftermath, who noted that the road conditions were “icy,” said more than 10 vehicles and a transit bus collided on the bridge deck.

The incident drew a “large response” from first responders, including Emergency Health Services, Surrey Fire, Surrey RCMP and several tow trucks.

“3 people were transported by BCEHS and over 20 more were assessed and released,” the witness aid.

The southbound lane of King George Boulevard was closed while crews responded to the incident. Shortly after the collision, the City of Surrey salted the bridge deck.

collision