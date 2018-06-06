1 man, dog dead in serious collision that closed ‪Golden Ears Way

A 38-year-old Pitt Meadows man and his dog died in a four-vehicle collision that closed both east and westbound lanes of ‪Golden Ears Way at 203rd Street in Maple Ridge Tuesday night.

The collision occurred around 7:30 p.m. and involved four vehicles. The driver of one passed away at the scene.

“Tragically, one of the driver’s passed away, with his dog,” Said RCMP Sgt. Brenda Gresiuk.

She added early indications are that speed was a factor.

@RidgeRCMP confirming last night’s accident at Golden Ears Way and 203rd tragically resulted in one fatality. Official release later today. — Ridge Meadows RCMP (@RidgeRCMP) June 6, 2018

According to RCMP, witnesses report a Toyota Tacoma truck was travelling east at a high rate of speed when it crossed the center line colliding with another car.

Two other drivers were taken to hospital, one with serious injuries. The other has since been released.

The fourth driver sustained minor injuries and received medical attention.

Golden Ears Way was closed for hours as police investigated, but reopened just after 6 a.m. Wednesday.

