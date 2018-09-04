White Rock candidate an advocate for sustainable transportation

Overdevelopment, neglected infrastructure and White Rock’s beach-town vibe are among key issues for the city’s latest council hopeful.

“It’s the beach town vibe that makes White Rock an incredible place to live in,” Wuschke said in a news release Tuesday morning declaring his run for a city seat.

“Right now, we risk losing our friendly neighbourhoods if we aren’t carefully shaping our city. Otherwise we can easily become another soulless suburban centre. Just look to Metrotown or Coquitlam Centre and ask yourself if you want that for White Rock.”

Wuschke said he has more than 25 years experience volunteering on municipal and provincial committees as a cycling advocate, and from that has learned that “municipalities which listen and engage their citizens are generally vibrant and great places to live in.”

“I want to improve the process at city hall so that residents’ opinions are heard and we are working together.”

Wuschke has lived in White Rock’s Five Corners district since 2016, works for HUB Cycling as a bicycle eduction instructor and says he is an advocate for shaping urban design for sustainable transportation.