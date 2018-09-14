Two-person ‘Progressive Sustainable Surrey’ slate joins election race

Imtiaz Popat is running for mayor under the banner, and Deanna Welters to run for council

A new Progressive Sustainable Surrey party has announced it’s running in the Oct. 20 election, with Imtiaz Popat as the two-person team’s mayoral candidate alongside council hopeful Deanna Welters. (Submitted photo)

Another new slate has materialized for the upcoming Surrey civic election on Oct. 20.

Previously announced mayoral candidate Imtiaz Popat is joined by council candidate Deanna Welters and together they call for reactivation of the inter-urban rail line instead of SkyTrain or LRT

Welters, who ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2011, is a director of the Green Timbers Heritage Society.

“I am running to save Green Timbers Urban Forest,” said Welters in a release. “Both the proposed LRT and Skytrain will be detrimental to the forest. The construction of either project will be damaging to the fragile ecology of the forest and noise from both systems will be permanently disruptive to the biodiversity in the forest.

“It will connect 16 communities from north to south and from east the west,” Welters added.

Popat said in a release that the interurban was “planned as a community rail service south of the Fraser that would run for Scott Road station through Newton, Sullivan, Clayton, Cloverdale, Langley, Abbotsford and all the way to Chilliwack at the fraction of the cost of the proposed LRT or Skytrain.”

Other slates in the upcoming Oct. 20 election in Surrey are Surrey First, Integrity Now, Safe Surrey Coalition, People First Surrey, Proudly Surrey, Independent Surrey Voters Assocation, as well as the Surrey Students NOW team that’s exclusively running for school board.

