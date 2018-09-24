Surrey Students NOW slate plans SOGI info session

The Surrey Students NOW school board slate has announced they’re holding an “Inclusion 101” information session in Newton this Wednesday.
The event will include a presentation from SFU professor Jen Marchbank on the resource SOGI 123, to “address concerns and misinformation about the resource being used in our schools.”
The SOGI program, according to sogieducation.org, “aims to make schools inclusive and safe for students of all sexual orientations and gender identities” and “equips educators of all backgrounds and experiences with tools and resources for supporting marginalized LGBTQ students and for creating safer and more inclusive school environments for all students.”
The Youth 4 a Change group will also be speaking at the Sept. 26 info session on “inclusive language and practices.” The Surrey-based organization was founded in 2012 by Sylvia Traphan and Marchbank, and is made up of youth aged 13 to 21 to raise awareness about issues facing the LGBTQ+ community.
“We’ve had families reach out to us asking about these resources as this affects a loved one. We want families to know that their children matter,” said Cindy Dalglish, a school trustee candidate with the slate.
Dalglish’s runningmate Mary-Em Waddington, said “all students need to have access to positive spaces for conversations about diversity and acceptance” and that the slate “commits to supporting staff in creating these spaces where they don’t exist.”
Trustee candidate Charlene Dobie echoed that, saying “all children in our district have a right to safe and inclusive classrooms and schools.”
The free information session will be open to the public. It is set for Wednesday, Sept. 26 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Newton Library (13795 70th Ave.)
