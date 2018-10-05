Surrey candidates respond to PAN questionnaire

Mayoral and councillor hopefuls asked to state top issues

Peace Arch News reached out to all civic candidates running in the City of Surrey’s 2018 election, Oct. 20.

Due to the large number of candidates in both White Rock and Surrey, we severely restricted the word counts for each question, advising that longer responses would be truncated for publication.

Responses from mayoral and councillor candidates were published in PAN’s print edition Oct. 5 (with trustee candidates to be published next week), and are available here for download:

Surrey Mayoral Councillor Candidates 2018 by peacearchnews on Scribd

Previous story
Fleetwood BIA tells Elections BC pro-SkyTrain signs are ‘perceived’ election interference
Next story
B.C.’s new municipal election finance laws getting their first test

Just Posted

ELECTION QUESTIONS: How would you boost arts and culture in Surrey?

We asked Surrey’s eight mayoral candidates what they’ll do, if elected

Surrey Eagles add third goalie amid flurry of roster moves

BC Hockey League makes three-team deal, adds players cut from WHL

UPDATE: Former Cloverdale church elder charged with sexual assault

Brian Batke, 72, charged with one count of sexual assault, one count sexual exploitation

Surrey candidates respond to PAN questionnaire

Mayoral and councillor hopefuls asked to state top issues

Man facing 7 charges related to alleged prostitution ring involving teens

Mohammed Begg, 35, is facing six counts related to prostitution and human trafficking and one count of assault

Cloverdale grandma, 96, proves ‘A Mother’s Love’ knows no age limit

Hazel Amos’ team will take on the Inside Ride to raise money for children with cancer

B.C.’s new municipal election finance laws getting their first test

Vancouver shows loopholes for early spending, union staff

North Delta happenings: week of Oct. 4

Events, courses and clubs listing for North Delta

B.C. child in hospital after ingesting cannabis gummy bears

The child was reported to have been in the back seat of a vehicle when she ate discarded candies.

IHIT investigating after shooting in Chilliwack leaves one dead

Kyle Cromarty, 27, killed in what police are calling a targeted attack

111 cats surrendered by one person to BC SPCA

A total of 111 cats and kittens came in from the same owner, who surrendered 64 just two weeks ago

Expect unpredictable road conditions this long weekend, says ICBC

On average, four people are killed and 650 people are injured in 2,100 crashes in B.C. this weekend

Abbotsford cat recovering, loses eye after shot 9 times with pellet gun

Owner says Chocolate likely won’t regain sight in other eye due to concussion sustained in incident

VIDEO: Canadian shrugs off snow, goes waterskiing

Despite some of Alberta and B.C. being hit with snow this week, it was no match for one water-sport enthusiast

Most Read