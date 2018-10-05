Surrey candidates respond to PAN questionnaire

Peace Arch News reached out to all civic candidates running in the City of Surrey’s 2018 election, Oct. 20.

Due to the large number of candidates in both White Rock and Surrey, we severely restricted the word counts for each question, advising that longer responses would be truncated for publication.

Responses from mayoral and councillor candidates were published in PAN’s print edition Oct. 5 (with trustee candidates to be published next week), and are available here for download:

Surrey Mayoral Councillor Candidates 2018 by peacearchnews on Scribd