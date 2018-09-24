A proposal to exclude property in Port Kells from the Agricultural Land Reserve has some locals, and civic candidates, up in arms. (Photo: Google Maps)

Surrey election

Safe Surrey Coalition opposes removing any property from ALR

McCallum and Pettigrew take issue with a Port Kells proposal to exclude property from the Agricultural Land Reserve

Former mayor Doug McCallum and his Safe Surrey Coalition say if elected, they won’t allow any property to be removed from the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR), a provincial zone in which agriculture is recognized as the priority use.

In a release, the slate says it’s specifically against a proposal to do so in Port Kells, at 9010 192nd St., which is in the “initial review” stage at city hall, but has not yet been considered by council.

The proposal seeks to rezone the property from agricultural to industrial, and exclude it from the ALR.

“We stand with the community of Port Kells and all of Surrey in opposing this project. We won’t allow the ALR to be rezoned for industrial use,” said Steven Pettigrew, a council candidate on McCallum’s Safe Surrey team, who led the Save Hawthorne Park group in its attempt to halt the City of Surrey from building a road through Hawthorne Park earlier this year.

“The ALR must be protected for future generations,” Pettigrew added.

See also: A list of all-candidates meetings in Surrey

See also: SURREY ELECTION: 8 running for mayor, 48 council hopefuls, 30 trustee candidates

The Port Kells project is the subject of a change.org petition, which states the proposal is located in front of “dozens of homes, beside and behind Art’s Nursery, and just steps from Port Kells Elementary.”

“Once you allow one developer to pull land out of the ALR, others will be quick to follow,” the petition states. “How will you deny them after approving someone else? It will only be a matter of time before that entire chunk of land gets pulled out of the ALR.”

The petition notes there are two creeks running through the property, including one that is red-coded, which the city defines as “inhabited by salmonoids year round or potentially inhabited year round.”

As of Monday at noon, the petition had garnered 513 signatures.

Surrey voters head to the polls on Oct. 20.

Click here to read more election stories.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter

Other election news:

See also: Surrey First vows to create ‘Mayor’s Youth Council’ if elected

See also: Surrey Students NOW slate plans SOGI info session

See also: Another Surrey mayoral candidate wants to ‘pause’ LRT plans

See also: Proudly Surrey modifies child-care policy

See also: McCallum says Surrey LRT communication plan close to election is ‘perceived interference’

See also: Gill says he’s ‘prepared’ to make handguns ‘biggest’ issue in Surrey civic election

See also: ELECTION QUESTIONS: Does Surrey need its own police force?

See also: Surrey mayoral candidates weigh in on proposed supportive housing in Cloverdale

See also: Surrey First vows to expand city efforts to make kids with autism ‘feel at home’

See also: Laurie Guerra to run with Safe Surrey Coalition again

See also: ELECTION QUESTIONS: What would happen if Surrey LRT was scrapped?

See also: Hayne wants answers after cancellation of two Surrey public safety meetings

See also: People First Surrey announces final three candidates

See also: Two-person ‘Progressive Sustainable Surrey’ slate joins election race

See also: New ‘Act NOW Surrey’ slate joins school board election race

See also: Cloverdale realtor Becky Zhou to run for Surrey council

See also: John Wolanski to run for Surrey mayor

See also: Surrey First promising free access to pools, rinks and gyms for Surrey youth

See also: Proudly Surrey says asbestos needs to be removed from all schools, now

See also: EXCLUSIVE: Why we left Surrey First

See also: VIDEO: Surrey First announces full slate of candidates

See also: Mayoral candidate Pauline Greaves joins Proudly Surrey slate

See also: Parshotam Goel joins Proudly Surrey slate

See also: Steven Pettigrew and Jack Hundial join McCallum’s Safe Surrey slate

See also: Proudly Surrey announces fourth school board candidate

See also: People First Surrey announces mayoral candidate, third council hopeful

See also: Brenda Locke, Mandeep Nagra join McCallum’s Safe Surrey Coalition

See also: BUCHOLTZ: Surrey First naysayer goes out with a bang

See also: Woods joins Hayne’s Integrity Now slate as Surrey council candidate

See also: Handgun ban issue fires up Surrey candidates

See also: Surrey Honeybee Centre founder to run for council with Integrity Now

See also: Councillor Dave Woods resigns from Surrey First

See also: New independent school board candidate in Surrey

See also: Dr. Allison Patton joins Safe Surrey Coalition slate

See also: Downtown Surrey BIA announces all-candidates meetings

See also: Retired teacher Julia Poole to run for Surrey school board

See also: Pauline Greaves joins mayoral race in Surrey

See also: Avi Dhaliwal joins Surrey Integrity Now as council candidate

See also: Proudly Surrey wants to build a Rita Johnston statue, rename the Pattullo to Bob Bose Bridge

See also: McCallum keeps ‘Safe Surrey Coalition’ name, announces new candidate

See also: Rina Gill joins Bruce Hayne’s ‘Surrey Integrity Now’ party

See also: Doug Elford resigns from his Surrey party to run with McCallum

See also: People First Surrey announces first two candidates

See also: Doug McCallum running for Surrey mayor

See also: Former Surrey First Councillor Bruce Hayne to run for mayor

See also: Tom Gill is Surrey First’s mayoral candidate

See also: Hayne splits from Surrey First: ‘It’s just not open and transparent the way I’d like it to be’

Previous story
Surrey First vows to create ‘Mayor’s Youth Council’ if elected

Just Posted

Teenage girl, 17, accused of stabbing girl, 16, in Surrey

Victim’s injuries not life-threatening

Fraser Health to buy two private MRI clinics in Surrey, Abbotsford

New clinics will provide 2,000 more MRIs by fiscal year-end

Fledgling Surrey City Orchestra tunes up for showcase concert Friday

Conductor Stuart Martin’s four-year goal is to build a core group of about 60 Surrey-based musicians

Safe Surrey Coalition opposes removing any property from ALR

McCallum and Pettigrew take issue with a Port Kells proposal to exclude property from the Agricultural Land Reserve

Cloverdale CHAMP celebrates War Amps on its 100th anniversary

Child Amputee Program provides financial and peer support

Live bear cam: Let the fishing begin

Watch bears in Alaska’s Katmai National Park catch their dinner live.

Fraser River First Nations say they aren’t getting their share of sockeye salmon

Shortage is a result of decisions made by DFO, not a shortage of sockeye, complaint says

Police release sketch of man who allegedly masturbated in UBC shower

RMCP say a woman walked in on him naked in the bathroom

B.C. electric vehicle subsidy fund drains faster than expected

Province adds another $10 million to incentive fund

Fraser Valley horse trainer suing feed mill after death of five animals

Alicia Harper seeking $500,000 to $1 million in losses and damages from Hi-Pro Feeds

‘I’ll never forgive you:’ Victim impact statements at hearing for Calgary killer

Curtis Healy was found guilty of first-degree murder Friday in the death of Dawns Baptiste.

Man accused of mailing bomb to his brother in B.C. has died

Leon Nepper was found in ‘medical distress’ at the Whitehorse Correctional Centre on Sunday

It’s shaping up to be quite a finish in CFL’s West Division standings

The Calgary Stampeders (10-2) are first, four points ahead of the Saskatchewan Roughriders (8-5).

Twice-convicted killer set to inherit multimillion-dollar company found guilty of father’s murder

A Toronto judge ruled that Dellen Millard is guilty of first-degree murder in death of his father,

Most Read