Safe Surrey Coalition opposes removing any property from ALR

McCallum and Pettigrew take issue with a Port Kells proposal to exclude property from the Agricultural Land Reserve

A proposal to exclude property in Port Kells from the Agricultural Land Reserve has some locals, and civic candidates, up in arms. (Photo: Google Maps)

Former mayor Doug McCallum and his Safe Surrey Coalition say if elected, they won’t allow any property to be removed from the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR), a provincial zone in which agriculture is recognized as the priority use.

In a release, the slate says it’s specifically against a proposal to do so in Port Kells, at 9010 192nd St., which is in the “initial review” stage at city hall, but has not yet been considered by council.

The proposal seeks to rezone the property from agricultural to industrial, and exclude it from the ALR.

“We stand with the community of Port Kells and all of Surrey in opposing this project. We won’t allow the ALR to be rezoned for industrial use,” said Steven Pettigrew, a council candidate on McCallum’s Safe Surrey team, who led the Save Hawthorne Park group in its attempt to halt the City of Surrey from building a road through Hawthorne Park earlier this year.

“The ALR must be protected for future generations,” Pettigrew added.

The Port Kells project is the subject of a change.org petition, which states the proposal is located in front of “dozens of homes, beside and behind Art’s Nursery, and just steps from Port Kells Elementary.”

“Once you allow one developer to pull land out of the ALR, others will be quick to follow,” the petition states. “How will you deny them after approving someone else? It will only be a matter of time before that entire chunk of land gets pulled out of the ALR.”

The petition notes there are two creeks running through the property, including one that is red-coded, which the city defines as “inhabited by salmonoids year round or potentially inhabited year round.”

As of Monday at noon, the petition had garnered 513 signatures.

Surrey voters head to the polls on Oct. 20.

Click here to read more election stories.



