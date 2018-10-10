Integrity Now promises to build Newton youth hub, redevelop Cloverdale Fairgrounds

Creation of a ‘much-needed’ conference centre is among other commitments, released in party’s full platform this week

The Integrity Now team says if elected, it will build an indoor youth hub in Newton Town Centre, construct a new multi-sheet ice rink in that community, and redevelop the Cloverdale Fairgrounds.

Mayoral candidate and incumbent councillor Bruce Hayne, who is leading the slate, released the party’s full platform this week. It rehashed previous transit and police commitments, but listed several new promises including the Newton projects, as well as its proposed plan to “redevelop the Cloverdale Fairgrounds to include a spectator sports facility, indoor multi-use events facility, and Centre of Sports Excellence.”

Asked if this plan could mean the end of Cloverdale horse track, Hayne said “we could work around the track however a conversation about the long-range plan for harness racing at that site would obviously be part of the discussion.”

Hayne also vows to build a “much-needed events and conference centre” in Surrey that would be a “core component and anchor of a new entertainment district.” He plans to secure private sector partnerships to make the project a reality.

If elected, Hayne promises to launch a city-run “seniors shuttle” program to take seniors to and from events and recreation facilities, expand elder abuse awareness programs, and ensure “continued reducing pricing” for seniors at community centres.

Integrity Now’s campaign commitments also include focusing density growth in town centres, and along transit corridors, in addition to “ensuring that infrastructure from senior levels of government keeps up with the pace of growth in our city.”

That promise includes a commitment to “ensure park and school sites are secure before new development occurs” and to “ensure sufficient school facilities and park space as growth occurs across our city.”

And, Integrity Now promises to work with the school district to ensure there’s a full-time school liaison officer at every high school in the city.

The team says it will establish a “fast-track program” for commercial projects that include live-and-work units, and to increase zones aimed as bringing institutional and industrial development projects to our city, which is hoped to “in turn attract corporate investment and jobs for Surrey.”

Integrity Now also says it will “ensure we have sufficient rental housing built” and “update the tree replacement bylaw to better reflect the replacement value of large mature trees.”

The platform also includes a commitment to work with other municipalities to develop a regional truck parking plan. The slate proposes several “smaller” truck park facilities in Surrey, “strategically located close to major shipping routes.”

