Harvie promises dog parks for Delta

George Harvie, Delta’s former city manager, is running for mayor with his slate Achieving for Delta

George Harvie says that, if elected, he will create two new dog parks, including one in North Delta . (Grace Kennedy photo)

Mayoral candidate George Harvie is pledging to create two new off-leash dog parks in Delta if elected this October.

“For both my dog Bella and our family, nothing beats a day spent off-leash at the park” Harvie said in a press release.

“It’s our favourite way to get exercise, it’s also our daily motivation to get outside, connect with our two- and four-legged neighbours, and enjoy Delta’s natural beauty.”

Harvie said he has committed to creating a park in North Delta and a park in South Delta, noting that off-leash parks were a key issue identified by the community during his door knocking.

However, he also noted that safety needs to be an important aspect of these future parks.

“Safety is always my top priority, I will ensure that these spaces are well-lit and properly enclosed so they can be enjoyed safely by both pets and owners year-round,” he said in the release.

Harvie, the former city manager for Delta, is running with his slate Achieving for Delta, which includes council candidates Dan Copeland, Param Grewal, Alicia Guichon, Dylan Kruger and Cal Traversy.

The civic election will take place on Saturday, Oct. 20.

