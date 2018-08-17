Downtown Surrey BIA announces all-candidates meetings

BIA plans three events for civic candidates this September, ahead of the Oct. 20 election

The Downtown Surrey BIA has announced three all-candidates meetings it will be hosting in September, in the lead up to the Oct. 20 civic election.

“We will be giving all the candidates a set of questions in advance which they will answer and we will post the answers on our website,” said Bonnie Burnside, with DSBIA, of the format.

“The initial questions we ask will be drawn from their answers – to clarify or question,” she added. “We will ask the audience to write questions as they enter (and) we will have a panel go over the questions. The questions that are asked will represent variety and to the point questions – we want to get as many questions done in the allotted time.”

The first meeting is for mayoral candidates, set for 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 26 at Civic Hotel (13475 Central Ave.).

Next up, will be an event for the council candidates, at Whalley Legion (13525 106th Ave.), starting at 6:30 p.m. on September 27.

Finally, the school trustees have their night, on Friday, Sept. 28 at Chuck Bailey Rec Centre (13458 107A Ave.) at 7 p.m.

Click here to tell us about your planned all-candidates meeting. (Please ensure to include the date, time and location, as well as the format of the meeting.)

Click here to read the latest election news.



amy.reid@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter