Surrey City Hall. (File photo)

Surrey election

Downtown Surrey BIA announces all-candidates meetings

BIA plans three events for civic candidates this September, ahead of the Oct. 20 election

The Downtown Surrey BIA has announced three all-candidates meetings it will be hosting in September, in the lead up to the Oct. 20 civic election.

“We will be giving all the candidates a set of questions in advance which they will answer and we will post the answers on our website,” said Bonnie Burnside, with DSBIA, of the format.

“The initial questions we ask will be drawn from their answers – to clarify or question,” she added. “We will ask the audience to write questions as they enter (and) we will have a panel go over the questions. The questions that are asked will represent variety and to the point questions – we want to get as many questions done in the allotted time.”

The first meeting is for mayoral candidates, set for 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 26 at Civic Hotel (13475 Central Ave.).

Next up, will be an event for the council candidates, at Whalley Legion (13525 106th Ave.), starting at 6:30 p.m. on September 27.

Finally, the school trustees have their night, on Friday, Sept. 28 at Chuck Bailey Rec Centre (13458 107A Ave.) at 7 p.m.

Click here to tell us about your planned all-candidates meeting. (Please ensure to include the date, time and location, as well as the format of the meeting.)

Click here to read the latest election news.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
Bishop announces ‘campaign kick-off’ in bid for Delta mayor
Next story
Retired teacher Julia Poole to run for Surrey school board

Just Posted

Peacock trapping to commence in early September, says City of Surrey

Since plan approved in June, bylaw has focused on ensuring people no longer feed the birds, ahead of relocation

Downtown Surrey BIA announces all-candidates meetings

BIA plans three events for civic candidates this September, ahead of the Oct. 20 election

Retired teacher Julia Poole to run for Surrey school board

Poole says her passion is to ‘find new and different ways of engaging at-risk students and those who are physically and mentally challenged’

Dog-hair vest and more at Surrey gallery in ‘The Art of Warmth’ show

Works by Peace Arch Weavers and Spinners Guild featured starting Aug. 25

‘He was a good kid’: Motorcyclist remembered following crash in Surrey Tuesday

Bryce Pengelly, 23, was a supervisor in training with drywall company, ‘had a bright future’

PHOTOS: B.C. city wakes up to darkness under wildfire smoke

The rest of the province also dealing with thick haze as smoky skies continue

Court sides with developer in Jumbo ‘substantially started’ dispute

Resort developer successfully argues 2014 decision that halted the project was unfair

Canada’s tax system unfairly favours wealthy, poll of CRA auditors suggests

Four of every five respondents think loopholes and tax credits built into the system benefit the rich

Banff’s Sunshine ski resort upset with proposed guidelines from Parks Canada

The plan would allow for more visitors but wouldn’t let Sunshine build additional facilities

Conditions improve for battling northwest B.C. wildfires, minister says

‘Self-evacuated’ people fleeing smoke advised to go home

UPDATED: B.C. matching Red Cross donations for victims of wildfires

Donations being taken by many organizations, BC Hydro waiving bills

U.S. payment to Canada a focus at Columbia River Treaty negotiations

Next session is in Portland in October

VIDEO: ERT called to Port Moody home for distraught man with a gun

Officers negotiated with man for about four hours before he was arrested and taken to hospital

Woodpecker goes out with a bang, starts grassfire in B.C. city

Untimely death of woodpecker causes power outage in Cawston

Most Read