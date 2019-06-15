Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Reema K. of Surrey

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year's event taking place June 29 – July 1 in Fort Langley.

Submitted by Reema K. – Surrey

Mrs. BC is a great platform for women to bring out their best qualities and strengths, and be confident in themselves in front of a large audience.

I am a naturally shy person and I hope that through this program, I will be able to learn more life skills and overcome my weakness and to be able to give inspirations to women of all generations that if you set your dreams and goals, there will be no limitations to what we can achieve. My uniqueness is my genuineness.

I believe I have good values and a strong head on my shoulder, and I hope that my genuineness and beliefs can touch people and show that we can be who we truly are. I always like to surround myself with positive people and be able to impart my positive attitude to others as well.

A saying that really inspires me most is from one of my well wishers that I respect very much. “You can do it, you have the skills and knowledge. All you have to do is to take action and make the first move.” This really motivates me and makes me believe in myself because sometimes we are not able to see our real strengths that others can see.

