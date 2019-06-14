Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Jasmeet T. of Surrey

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readerstolearn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Jasmeet T. of Surrey:

I entered Miss BC to achieve a couple things which tie in together to make a one goal. I’m a model taking the summer off from nursing school to focus on the pageant. I want to give all my love and attention to the pageant by fundraising and coming up with a platform that I believe in.

If I’m crowned I hope to fundraise and help out in the community as much as I can so that I can prove that I’m passionate and that I’m not only a model but I can also serve in the community.

I believe that a person who is able to show their dedication, hard work and optimism not only during the competing phase of Miss BC but during the reign of Miss BC is what makes them unique. I think that I have that quality.

A quote that inspires me the most is, “live every day like it’s your last,” because there are too many times when we give up on opportunities thinking that we’re not good enough or we get scared of the consequences. We should accept the present and embrace everything that is going on around us because at the end of the day it will all be a learning experience.

To vote for Jasmeet, click here

To visit Jasmeet’s Cops for Cancer page click here

