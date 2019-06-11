Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Hajaratu J. of Coquitlam

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageant, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1 in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readers to learn more aboutthe women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Hajaratu J. of Coquitlam:

I entered Miss BC because I want to be more involved in volunteer work. Working and going to school full time can get busy. I usually end up coming home and using social media as a relaxer. I rather spend my time being a part of an organization that is helping people instead of scrolling through social media. I also entered because I want to teach young girls that they don’t have to be a label or fit into any category or stereotype.

I am unique because of the way I view the world; even though our world isn’t perfect I always find ways to think more positive instead of negative.

A quote that inspires me is: “Everything happens for a reason”. I think everything in my life such as breakups, parents divorcing, moving schools etc. all happened to me so that I can be the person I am today.

To vote for Hajaratu, click here

To visit Hajaratu’s Cops for Cancer page, click here

Previous story
Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Nicole H. of Langley

Just Posted

Langley’s Heinen would hoist Stanley Cup with a Boston Bruins win Wednesday

Former Surrey Eagles captain to play in Game 7 of Cup final on home ice

Could Surrey find 800-plus officers for its new force by 2021?

While Mayor Doug McCallum insists it can be done, SFU criminology professor doubts timeline

Hadwin finishes 6th at Canadian Open, qualifies for British Open

Morgan Creek Golf Course golfer finishes as top Canadian at PGA event in Hamilton

Organizers of Olympic softball qualifier seek sponsorship help

2019 Americas Qualifier tournament set for South Surrey in late August

Cigarette, garbage blamed for smoke in uptown White Rock

Fire crews alerted Friday afternoon

Stayin’ Alive: Warriors edge Raptors to force Game 6 in NBA Finals

Toronto had lead late before falling 106-105 at home

Stayin’ Alive: Warriors edge Raptors to force Game 6 in NBA Finals

Toronto had lead late before falling 106-105 at home

VIDEO: Protection requested as toads prep for thousands-strong migration in Lower Mainland

Local environmentalists have asked for temporary road closure to avoid squishing the animals

Overdose prevention sites, naloxone kits save thousands of lives in B.C.: study

The study estimates B.C. overdose rates would be 2.5 per cent higher

Canfor’s B.C. sawmills shutting down for another 2-6 weeks

All but one curtailing production due to poor lumber economics

VIDEO: Paul Brandt headlines new three-day concert in Fort Langley

An end-of-summer concert at the Fort Langley National Historic site runs Aug. 30 through Sept. 1

Mother dog, 9 puppies dumped in sealed box at northern B.C. landfill: SPCA

Puppies will be available for adoption at seven weeks old

B.C. teen heartbroken after thieves poison his beehive

Mom says she can’t understand why someone would kill bees for no apparent reason

Record-breaking $65M Lotto Max prize up for grabs in Canada

It’s the biggest lottery jackpot ever available to be won in B.C.

Most Read